Dream homes for sale on Lake Michigan
For $549,000, you can buy this home nestled on a wooded lot along the shores of Lake Michigan. It is located at 76477 Fieldstone Circle South Haven, Michigan.
Association amenities for the Fieldstone Circle property include a pool on the bluff, tennis court, and private beach.
There are two screened-in porches in this Fieldstone Circle house in South Haven, Michigan. One is on the main level and one is off the master suite.
The Fieldstone Circle three-bedroom South Haven, Michigan, house has high-end finishes including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and a fireplace.
This Fieldstone Circle house in South Haven, Michigan, has three bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom.
For $595,000, you can buy this home at 21185 Ruggles Road in South Haven, Michigan. This hide-away is located on five wooded acres across the street from Lake Michigan beach access and hiking trails.
This South Haven, Michigan, house on Ruggles Road is across from 330 feet of beach perched on the edge of sand dunes.
The South Haven, Michigan, house on Ruggles Road has state of the art features including high beams through soaring ceilings, glass stairs, hardwood floors, slate counters, and sliding glass walls with views of the landscape.
The South Haven, Michigan, house on Ruggles Road has a 1,000- bottle wine cellar. You take the glass staircase from there to the rooftop steam room.
The Ruggles Road house has 1,500-linear feet of lit walking trails, a patio with a firepit, a heated garage, huge dog pen, and heated doghouse.
The Arundel House across from South Haven, Michigan's, North Beach is on the market for $1.75 million.
For $1.75 million, you can buy this house at 56 North Shore Drive in South Haven, Michigan. Commonly known as the Arundel House, it is famous for its majestic lion sentinels along North Shore Drive. It is located across from South Haven's famous North Beach.
The Arundel House on Lake Michigan has eight bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The South Haven, Michigan, home known as the Arundel House has a large kitchen, formal dining area, and a gas-log fireplace.
The Arundel House fhas several decks showcasing South Haven's boats and beaches along Black River and Lake Michigan.
For $1,999,900, you can buy this South Haven property at 76920 14th Avenue with views of Lake Michigan and access to the beach.
For $1,999,900, you can buy this two-bedroom, two-bath property in South Haven overlooking Lake Michigan from four private acres with access to the beach.
This South Haven, Michigan, house has 378 feet of private Lake Michigan frontage.
This South Haven property is comprised of a main home with master suite, a detached guest house and two-car garage.
The South Haven house is located on four private acres with views of Lake Michigan.
For $2.9 million, you can buy this four-bedroom, four-bath lakefront house in Covert, Michigan. It was designed by Laurence Booth of Booth Hanson. It is located at 34540 Blue Star Highway.
This is the sun room of the Blue Star Highway house in Covert, Michigan. It is made with materials such as metal and glass that reflect the trees,the lake and the moon.
This is the living room of the Blue Star Highway house on Lake Michigan. The interior has custom finishes including sleek concrete radiant floors, rough stone fireplaces, bathrooms with frosted glass walls, and custom built-in spaces.
This is the master bedroom of the Blue Star Highway house on Lake Michigan. The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.
The Blue Star Highway home on Lake Michigan has a detached Coach House with kitchenette,full bath and private deck. The property also has a Hot Tub Pavilion.
Lake Michigan is an ideal destination for the summer. It has 200 miles of beaches and sand dunes.

Its many beach towns include communities such as South Haven, Holland, Grand Haven, and Silver Lake Sand Dunes.

During the summer, Lake Michigan provides a respite from the humid heat in southern destinations.

Houses are selling faster these days as people looking for beach towns are exploring beyond California and Florida.

Houses are serving well as rental properties, even for the short term. Its proximity to major urban centers such as Chicago and Indiana helps the market.

Where to travel to in August

South Haven is a particularly popular town, with a lighthouse and many beaches.

“Properties that are on or near Lake Michigan plus walkable to downtown are very popular right now,” says Amy O’Sullivan, associate broker at Jaqua Realtors in Southwest Michigan. “South Haven is especially hot because the downtown resembles one from years past, no chain stores in sight and its famous lighthouse is located just one block from the main downtown strip.”

Living on Lake Michigan is not cheap. Expect to pay at least $1 million for lakefront property. If you walk a few blocks, however, you will get better deals. Associations share private beaches, to make those fees more palatable.

But why live on Lake Michigan?

“Not only is it a great way to diversify your investment portfolio, but it's a great way to spend your summers 'unplugging' with your family,” O’Sullivan says. “We see buyers come year after year, and as their family expands, generations are raised with memories of spending their summers on Lake Michigan with their extended families, memories that last a lifetime.”

For pictures of some properties you can buy on Lake Michigan, look at the photo gallery above.

Dream homes for sale in Lake Tahoe
Looking for a starter house in Lake Tahoe? This cabin is set in the charming Tahoe Cedars, Calif., neighborhood known for the views of Rubicon Peak.
This cabin on the west shore of Lake Tahoe, Calif., has two bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
This home in Lake Tahoe's west shore has been updated with a new kitchen.
This charming cabin in Tahoe Cedars is listed for $424,900,
This starter home in the west shore of Lake Tahoe, Calif., has been renovated with a new fireplace.
This Incline Village house in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has a bedroom suite on the main living level and three large bedrooms upstairs.
This Incline Village cabin in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has been renovated with solid hardwood floors, custom tiles, corona marble, and modern light fixtures throughout.
This Incline Village cabin in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has more than 1,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space such as this deck with mountain views.
This cabin in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has open beams.
Most homes in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., are above $1 million. This is one of the few below that sale price.
This Lake Tahoe, Nev., cabin has been remodeled inside and out.
This house in Incline Village in Lake Tahoe, Nev., is for sale for $998,000.
This Brockway, Calif., north Lake Tahoe home is on the market for $2,585,000.
This Brockway, Calif. Lake Tahoe property is situated on 2.7 acres.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif. home has a bocce ball court.
This Lake Tahoe property in Brockway, Calif., has been remodeled with a gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors.
This Brockway, Calif., property in Lake Tahoe backs up to 214 acres of a national forest.
This Lake Tahoe property in Brockway, Calif., spans three floors.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this hot tub, a gourmet kitchen, large great room, and attached deck.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this deck, a hot tub, a gourmet kitchen, and large great room.
This Lake Tahoe, Calif., property in Brockway has many spaces for entertaining, including this living room, a hot tub, and a gourmet kitchen.
Lake Tahoe, Calif., is a great place for having parties. This Brockway home has a wet bar and table for games.
This Lake Tahoe home in Brockway, Calif., was designed for entertaining, especially in the billiards room.
For $13 million, you can get this Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has five bedrooms.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has many spaces to lounge with views of the lake.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., was designed for entertaining.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has finishes of granite, marble and onyx.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has several spaces for dining with views.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has many places for lounging, including this one with a fireplace.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., was designed for entertaining. It sits right on the lake.
You can't get away from the lake in this Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., sits right on the lake.
This Zephyr Cove home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., has sprawling, lawns, and other water features.
Lake Tahoe has many multi-million dollar properties. This 6.2 acre home in Tahoe City, Calif. has a main house and guest house, both with elaborate kitchens.
This is one living room in Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
This is the dining room in Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif. is going for $39.5 million.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has eight bedrooms.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has eight bedrooms.
The guest house at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has a bar.
This is another living room at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
This is the family room at Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif., has a game room.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif,, has a private pier.
Brushwood Estate in Tahoe City, Calif,, has a private pier with a boat hoist.
Dream homes for sale on the Greek Islands
This Corfu island property in Greece, called Agios Markos Terra Verde, is on the market for $1.1 million.
Sit by the pool at this Corfu island villa called Agios Markos Terra Verde.
There is plenty of outdoor seating with vistas at this Corfu property.
This Corfu property has outdoor seating and a fireplace.
You can dine outdoors at this Corfu island property.
No need to dine out with this kitchen at this Corfu island property.
This Corfu island property has comfortable indoor seating areas as well.
The bedrooms at this Corfu property are whimsical.
This bedroom at the Corfu property is on the romantic side.
Here's one of the bathrooms at the Corfu property.
For $1.17 million, you can get this completely furnished home on the Cyclades island of Andros.
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros has a swimming pool and outdoor seating area.
This villa on the Cyclades island of Andros also has shaded outdoor eating areas. .
Andros is an island in the Cyclades archipelago.
This villas on the Cyclades island of Andros.has panoramic views from the pool.
The Anros Sariza villa has five bedrooms.
The Andros Sariza villa was built in 2006.
This Cycladic property, consisting of two residences, is on sale for $2.4 million.
This Cycladic property has a large outdoor pool.
This Cycladic property, known as Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea, has plenty of indoor space as well.
Agios Ioannis Salt & Sea is located on the island of Ios in the Aegean Sea.
For $4.9 million, you can get this property on the popular island of Mykonos.
This Mykonos property has an infinity pool with views of the Aegean Sea.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has many areas for outdoor entertaining.
Seashore Theory on Mykonos has a fully equipped kitchen.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms.
Seashore Theory in Mykonos has six bedrooms, some with views of the sea.
Here is a bathroom at Seashore Theory in Mykonos.
Even the indoor dining area at Seashore Theory in Mykonos has views of the outdoors.
For $7.29 million, you can get this Corfu island mansion.
The $7.29 million mansion has a large outdoor pool.
The Emerald Bay villa on Corfu has five bedrooms.
Each of the five bedrooms in Emerald Bay on Corfu have en suite bathrooms.
Emerald Bay is nestled between the bays of Avlaki and Kassiopi in Corfu.
Emerald Bay on Corfu has several common areas.
Emerald Bay has five bedrooms with views.
Dream homes for sale in Paris
Live in this Paris pied-a-terre for $551,100. The 269.1 square-foot studio has a separate living area.
The apartment is located on a charming street between trendy Saint-Germain-des-Prés and Place Saint Sulpice in the 6th arrondissement.
The studio has a dining area.
The fully remodeled kitchen overlooks the open plan living room with dining table sitting near one of the windows.
The bathroom has a toilet, sink, storage cabinet and a bathtub/ shower combination.
The bedroom area is partially divided from the living area and kitchen by a decorative screen. A large closet can be found near the kitchen area.
The bedroom area is partially divided from the living area and kitchen by a decorative screen.
For $ 1,014,700, you can get this two-bedroom, one-bath, fully renovated property on the second floor of a building in the Marais.
Original beams have been whitewashed to reflect light and make the space brighter.
The expansive living space integrates the living and dining areas with an open kitchen concept.
The apartment overlooks a quiet street and a courtyard.
The building is located in the 3rd arrondissement.
The apartment has 617 square feet of living space.
This is one of two bedrooms.
This is the large renovated bathroom.
For $1,804,100, you can get this three bedroom, two bath: top floor property with cathedral ceilings, a terrace and views of the Eiffel Tower.
The apartment, located on Avenue de Suffren near UNESCO, has a view of the Eiffel Tower.
The apartment offers 785.77 square feet of space.
The apartment has three levels.
This is one of three bedrooms.
The apartment has a private terrace.
The apartment has a second terrace.
For $ 2,384,000, you can get this duplex apartment, on the top two floors of a building from 1860. An elevator serves one apartment on each floor.
The apartment is located on the fifth floor, at the last level, offering extra privacy.
The apartment has 1668.42 square feet of living space with many common areas.
The kitchen is separated on one side of the apartment. It has been turned into a very large kitchen / dining space, with three windows facing West:
A double living room gives access to the wraparound balcony through three French windows.
The apartment has a fireplace.
The apartment can have either three or four bedrooms and has three bathrooms.
This price tag for this 1636.13 square-foot apartment in the 8th arrondissement is $4,418,300. The apartment comes furnished.
The apartment has a large private balcony.
The dining area is furnished with a large round table and custom lighting.
The apartment has views of the city.
It has a modern dine-in kitchen that includes a separate laundry.
This is the second, more casual dining area.
A "gallery" style entrance with glass wall features panoramic views over Paris.
The apartment has three bathrooms.
There is a master bedroom on the fifth floor. There are two one-bedroom suites, each with its own ensuite bath and WC on the second floor.
Dream homes: Five tempting properties for sale in Miami
Eighty Seven Park by Renzo Piano Building Workshop has a view of Miami Beach.
Eighty Seven Park is a private, luxury beachfront condominium . It is developed by Terra.
Eighty Seven Park is a private, luxury beachfront condominium designed to seamlessly embrace the park and ocean on the cusp of Miami Beach and Surfside.
Eighty Seven Park in Miami has a wine cellar and a pool bar.
For $1.45 million you van have this waterfront home in Normandy Shores in Miami.
The kitchen at this Normandy Shores home in Miami has been remodeled.
This $1.45 million home in the Normandy Shores neighborhood of Miami has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
For $795,000, you can get this condo on Sunset Harbour Dive in Miami Beach.
This Miami Beach, condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms for $795.000..
Want a vacation home in Miami Beach? This two bedroom, two bathroom is on sale for $795,000.
Miami Beach is one of the hottest real estate markets in the USA.
This is the lobby of the $795,000 Sunset Harbour Drive condo in Miami Beach.
This is the view from the $795,000 Sunset Harbour Drive condo in Miami Beach.
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
The Belle Meade property for $619.000.has a fireplace and back yard.
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
This is the dining room of the Belle Meade Miami property for sale for $619,000.
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
This three-bedroom, three-bathroom house is located in the ritzy Belle Meade neighborhood for $619.000.
This two bedroom one bathroom condo in Miami was built in Miami in 1972.
This two-bedroom condo in Miami is located on 64th Street.
This two bedroom one bathroom condo in Miami was built in Miami in 1972.
This two bedroom one bathroom condo in Miami was built in Miami in 1972.
For $379,000, you can get this one bedroom, one bathroom condo by the beach in Miami with this view.
