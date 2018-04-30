KABUL, Afghanistan — A coordinated double suicide bombing hit central Kabul on Monday, killing at least 25 people including eight journalists, Afghan officials said.

At least 45 people were wounded, according to Wahid Majroh, the public health ministry’s spokesman who gave the latest casualty tolls.

The Islamic State group, also knows as ISIS, claimed responsibility.

The Afghan affiliate of the militant group, known as Khorasan Province, posted an urgent statement on an ISIS-affiliate website saying two of its martyrdom seekers carried out the double bombing targeting the headquarters of the "renegade" Afghan intelligence services in Kabul.

It said the first martyrdom seeker detonated his explosive vest, forcing members of the intelligence service to head to the area of the explosion. The statement said the second martyrdom seeker detonated his explosive vest after that.

The statement did not say that journalists were specifically targeted.

Agence France-Presse reported that the news agency’s chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai, was among those killed. AFP said Marai died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of the earlier suicide attack.

Sediqullah Tawhidi, an official form the Afghan Journalist Safety Committee, said a cameraman form the local TOLO TV also was killed. Police officer Jan Agha said the journalists died in the second blast, which also wounded two police officers.

The suicide attacks took place in the central Shash Darak area, which is home to the NATO headquarters and a number of embassies in Afghanistan.

Kabul chief of police Dawood Amin said the area of Kabul that was targeted, which includes many foreign offices, was quickly sealed off. Mohammad Mousa Zahir, director of Wazir Akbarkhan Hospital, said several people suffering injuries from the blasts were being treated at the hospital.

The local Islamic State group affiliate and the more firmly established Taliban carry out regular attacks around the country, with the Taliban usually targeting the government and security forces and ISIS targeting the Shiite minority.

Large-scale attacks by the two militant groups have also hit the Afghan capital. Both groups want to establish strict Islamic rule in Afghanistan.

