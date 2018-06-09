If you tossed and turned this summer because of the oppressive heat, here's why:

The U.S. summer nighttime temperature, when averaged nationwide for June, July and August, was the hottest ever, recorded at 60.9 degrees, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.

In fact, every state had an above-average summer minimum temperature.

Climate scientists define summer as the three months from June 1 through Aug. 31. U.S. climate records go back to 1895.

The inability of the atmosphere to cool off at night is one clear sign of global warming: As the Earth warms up due to man-made climate change, NOAA said, nighttime low temperatures are rising even faster than daytime highs.

"In general, since records began in 1895, summer overnight low temperatures are warming at a rate nearly twice as fast as afternoon high temperatures for the U.S.," NOAA said in a statement.

Overnight heat can have a profound impact on human health.

"When nighttime temperatures continue to be hot, when that heat just runs all the way through the night and onto the next day, we don't get that recovery," James Goldie of Australia's University of New South Wales told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation this summer. "That's when heat stress really starts to build up."

One noteworthy example was Burlington, Vermont, which set its all-time record for hottest night on July 2: The temperature never dropped below a sultry 80 degrees.

As for overall temperatures, including both daytime highs and nighttime lows, several far-flung cities, including Las Vegas; Brownsville, Texas; Caribou, Maine; and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, all had their warmest summers on record, NOAA said.

Two states – Rhode Island and Utah – set statewide records.

The nationwide average of 73.53 degrees made 2018 the warmest summer since 2012, and tied for the fourth-warmest on record.

The hottest summer in U.S. history remains 1936, at the height of the Dust Bowl.

August itself was quite warm in the East. Five states – Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Delaware – all had their hottest Augusts on record.

Many states in the East also had an extremely rainy summer. Pennsylvania had its wettest summer on record.

