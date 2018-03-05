President Trump and Rudy Giuliani in 2016

WASHINGTON — President Trump's new lawyer is casting renewed doubt on whether Trump will sit down with Special Counsel Robert Mueller about the Russia investigation.

Attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani said in various interviews on Fox News that the president should not be under oath, in part because of concern that prosecutors may try to lay a perjury trap for the president.

"What they’re really trying to do is trap him into perjury, and we’re not suckers,” Giuliani said Thursday on the Fox & Friends morning program.

Giuliani also questioned the need for Trump's testimony, claiming a lack of evidence that Trump had anything to do with Russians who sought to influence the 2016 election with email hacks and fake news.

“This silly deposition is about a case in which he supposedly colluded with the Russians but there’s no evidence,” Giuliani said.

The Mueller investigation has yielded indictments of more than a dozen Russians as well as former Trump associates.

Appearing on Wednesday night with Fox host Sean Hannity, Giuliani said that right now "the odds are he wouldn't be interviewed" by Mueller, but "I don't close my mind to it."

The Mueller and Trump teams have been negotiating for more than four months on possible Trump testimony. Mueller has raised the prospect of a presidential subpoena if Trump refuses to testify, but Giuliani says the special counsel lacks the authority to enforce such a subpoena.

While most of the coverage of Giuliani's recent television interviews concerned a $130,000 Trump payment to former adult actress Stormy Daniels, the president's attorney also had has new things to say about the Mueller investigation and fired FBI Director James Comey.

When Trump fired Comey last year, he and aides said it was because of the way the former FBI director handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation during the election. Trump later said it had something to do with the Russia investigation.

On Fox, Giuliani said Trump also fired Comey because he refused to say publicly that Trump was not a target in the Russia investigation.

The attorney also called for an interview to last only two to three hours, saying that was the limit President Bill Clinton had when he testified in the Ken Starr/Monica Lewinsky case.

"I would like to get, one, not under oath," Giuliani told Hannity. "I want a videotape, not videotaped, but audiotapes, I want to make sure they don't misrepresent his answers."

Giuliani's comments reflect a more aggressive attitude by Trump legal team in the wake of a personnel shakeups.

Private attorney John Dowd left the team in March, and White House attorney Ty Cobb announced this week he will be retiring soon. Both had urged a more conciliatory approach to the special counsel.

On Fox & Friends, Giuliani said the odds of an interview became longer after the FBI raided the home and office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. He also blamed Mueller's office for the public revelation of a list of questions it wants to ask of Trump, though there is no evidence the Special Counsel's office leaked the document.

"Now, we are going to have some convincing to do," Giuliani said. "They’re going to have to convince us they’re going to be objective and they are not out to get us.”

