WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump questioned a report Thursday saying that nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the catastrophic hurricane that hit Puerto Rico last year, calling it an effort by Democrats to discredit him.

Trump provided no evidence to back up his efforts to cast doubt on the report, commissioned by Puerto Rico's government, that examined the deaths caused by Hurricane Maria. Nor did he offer evidence that his political opponents had worked to skew it.

"This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico," Trump tweeted. "If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!"

As his team braces for Hurricane Florence to hit the east coast, Trump has praised his previous responses to deadly storms – including Puerto Rico.

Trump's Thursday morning tweets focused on a George Washington University study released last month that found nearly 3,000 people died in Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year. From September 2017 to February 2018, 2,975 people died, according to that study, which was commissioned by Puerto Rico's government.

Lawmakers accused Trump of politicizing the Puerto Rican deaths, and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz took to Twitter herself to blast Trump.

“This is what denial following neglect looks like: Mr Pres in the real world people died on your watch. YOUR LACK OF RESPECT IS APPALLING!” she said in one post.

Yulín Cruz, who has sparred with Trump on Twitter and on CNN and the BBC, fired off more tweets condemning Trump’s false statement that 3,000 people did not die following Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

“Mr President no matter how much you try your “true colors” come shining thru. Unfortunately you just can’t help it. You just can’t get it,” she wrote. “Mr Trump you can try and bully us with your tweets BUT WE KNOW OUR LIVES MATTER. You will never take away our self respect. Shame on you!”

Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor in Florida, expressed outrage over Trump's tweet.



“No death is partisan and our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico deserved better from @realDonaldTrump before, during, and after the hurricane.”

The House Democratic Caucus tweeted that Trump "won't acknowledge the thousands of Americans who died on his watch," and added: "Even worse, Republicans have no interest in holding this administration accountable and ensuring that Congress is prepared to respond to these disasters."

