WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday he "probably" won't be meeting with Vladimir Putin this weekend in Paris after all.

"We'll have plenty of meetings, but I'm not sure we'll have a meeting in Paris – probably not," Trump said, noting that he will be talking with the Russian president during the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the weekend of Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

Aides are also talking about a Putin visit to Washington, D.C. next year.

The two sides have discussed a brief meeting this coming weekend in Paris, where Trump, Putin and other world leaders gather for ceremonies to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

"We haven’t set anything up yet” in Paris, Trump said. “We will be meeting at the G-20, and probably will have meetings after that. Probably plenty of meetings."

On another foreign policy front, Trump said he would nominate a new United Nations ambassador "by the end of the week."

Trump's relationship with Putin has been a contentious topic.

The American president was criticized after a meeting in Helsinki in July after he appeared to side with Putin's denials over the conclusions of U.S. intelligence officials who said Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Trump.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether anyone from Trump's campaign coordinated with Russians who sought to hack the election. Trump has denied any collusion.

Trump's critics have also accused him of being oversolicitous to his Russian counterpart, given his territorial ambitions in Ukraine and apparent desire to divide the U.S. and its western allies.

Meanwhile, the Russians have criticized Trump's recent decision to pull the United States out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, known as the INF.

