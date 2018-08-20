WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump had a little identification trouble Monday while praising U.S. Customs and Border Protection – an agency he kept referring to as the "CBC."

While the Congressional Black Caucus and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation are each known as the CBC, Customs and Border Protection is known as the CBP, on the rare times the acronym is used.

"Let me extend my gratitude to every law enforcement professional representing ICE and CBC enforcement and removal operations," Trump said at one during an event the White House billed as a Salute to the Heroes of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

Later, he said, "Today I sent a letter to state and local leaders across our nation asking them to pledge their full support and cooperation with the officers and agents of ICE and CBC."

Trump used the phrase "CBC" at least seven times, inspiring much merriment on Twitter.

Trump repeatedly referred to CBP (Customs and Border Protection) as "CBC" today. Twice here: pic.twitter.com/xnQduYfT92 — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) August 20, 2018

Trump either praised the CBC (Congressional Black Caucus) or @CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) or both or neither at an event for the CBP (Customs & Border Protection). The teleprompter had CBP and he kept saying CBC. Anyone care to explain or understand his mindset? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 20, 2018

How many times did Trump say CBC instead of CBP? Ten, 15? He does not even know the name of the group he was celebrating. #DumbDonald — I Care! (@thecitizeNY) August 20, 2018

It is relatively amazing that Trump shouts out a Border Patrol agent for speaking "perfect English" moments after repeatedly calling Customs and Border Patrol the "CBC." — Kyle Feldscher (@Kyle_Feldscher) August 20, 2018

More: President Trump attacks critics of border agents, warns of 'bloodshed and suffering'

