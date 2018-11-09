WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump called the federal government's response last year to hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico an "incredible unsung success" despite a study released last month that put the death toll at nearly 3,000 people.

"I think Puerto Rico was incredibly successful," Trump told reporters. "I actually think it was one of the best jobs that's ever been done."

Trump spoke about the response to Hurricane Maria as he discussed preparations for Hurricane Florence, a massive storm that is heading toward the U.S. East Coast and is threatening record rains and historic flooding.

From September 2017 to February 2018, 2,975 people died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria, according to a study by George Washington University's Milken Institute School of Public Health, which was commissioned by the Puerto Rican government. The study, released last month, showed a much higher death toll than the initial estimate of 64 people.

Trump said the recovery effort for Puerto Rico was complicated by the fact that it is an island and that its energy grid was in poor condition when the storm it.

