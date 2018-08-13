Everything upcoming at Disney parks
01 / 40
Let’s take a whirlwind tour and run down all of the exciting rides, attractions, lands, shows, and other developments that the Disney parks have in store. Mouse ear hats are optional.
02 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Pixar Pier (Opening date: June 23, 2018): Disney California Adventure’s original Paradise Pier is getting a Pixar overlay and will be renamed Pixar Pier. Existing and new rides will be themed to three of the animation studio’s popular film franchises: "The Incredibles," "Inside Out," and "Toy Story."
03 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Incredicoaster (Opening date: June 23, 2018): Among Pixar Pier’s featured attractions will be the Incredicoaster. The existing California Screamin', one of the world's longest roller coasters and one of Disney’s most thrilling rides, will be rebranded using the Incredibles superhero family. It will include lighting, special effects, and projected images of the characters in its launch tunnels.
04 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Inside Out attraction (Opening date: TBA): When it opens in June 2018, Pixar Pier will feature neighborhoods based on "The Incredibles" and "Toy Story." A third neighborhood, Inside Out Headquarters, will open later and will include a new attraction based on the popular film.
05 / 40
Walt Disney World: Toy Story Land (Opening date: June 30, 2018): Visitors will virtually shrink to the size of one of Andy’s toys and enjoy adventures on two new Toy Story-themed attractions: the spinning Alien Swirling Saucers ride and Slinky Dog Dash, a not-too-thrilling coaster. The land will also incorporate the existing Toy Story Mania interactive shooting ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
06 / 40
Shanghai Disneyland: Beauty and the Beast Broadway production (Opening date: Summer 2018): The resort’s Walt Disney Grand Theatre will welcome a Mandarin-language version of the long-running Broadway musical, “Beauty and the Beast.” The theater currently presents a Chinese production of “Lion King.”
07 / 40
Walt Disney World: Caribbean Beach Resort transformation (Opening date: Fall 2018): One of Disney World's largest hotels, the Caribbean Beach Resort is undergoing a major remodeling. Among the new features will be a new, central registration area and re-imagined dining locations including a quick-service eatery, a table-service restaurant, and a poolside bar.
08 / 40
Walt Disney World: Disney’s Coronado Springs resort expansion (Opening date: Fall 2018): One of Disney World’s Moderate Resorts, the Coronado Springs is getting a 15-story tower that will add 500 rooms. Disney is also remodeling the Mexican-themed hotel’s existing guest rooms and redesigning the grounds.
09 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: Mickey's Philharmagic (Opening date: 2018): Like the same-named attraction at the Magic Kingdom in Florida, Mickey's Philharmagic will be a “4D” animated presentation featuring Disney's classic characters. Mickey gets top billing, but the irascible Donald Duck steals the show.
10 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Jessie’s Critter Carousel (Opening date: Summer 2019): Woody’s cowgirl pardner from the "Toy Story" films will inspire the makeover of King Triton's Carousel at Pixar Pier. It will join the existing Toy Story Midway Mania ride along the land’s boardwalk.
11 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Star Wars- Galaxy’s Edge (Opening date: Summer 2019): The 14-acre land now under construction will transport visitors to an intergalactic outpost. There they will be invited to pilot the Millennium Falcon and join sides in a battle between the Resistance and the First Order.
12 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Star Wars- Galaxy’s Edge (Opening date: Summer 2019): Located on the planet Batuu, the name of the renegade village on the edge of the Star Wars galaxy will be Black Spire Outpost. Disney is promising that the area will be richly themed and highly interactive.
13 / 40
Walt Disney World: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (Opening date: Late fall 2019): A galaxy far, far away is on its way to Disney World as well as Disneyland. Among the characters visitors will get to encounter in the Star Wars land will be Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, and BB-8 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
14 / 40
Walt Disney World: Star Wars-themed hotel (Opening date: TBA): If visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge wouldn't be immersive enough, you could take a round-the-clock deep dive into the mythological universe by booking a multi-day stay at this singular (and likely singularly expensive) hotel. Based on Disney’s renderings, it appears guests' sleeping quarters will be aboard a spaceship.
15 / 40
Walt Disney World: Disney Riviera Resort (Opening date: 2019): The 15th Disney Vacation Club resort will offer 300 accommodation units. To be located near Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the resort will include a rooftop restaurant that will afford views of the parks.
16 / 40
Walt Disney World: Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway (Opening date: 2019): Replacing The Great Movie Ride inside Disney's Hollywood Studios’ Chinese Theater, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway will send passengers on an adventure in a cartoon world. Disney is saying that the attraction will incorporate “2-and-a-half-D,” a feature that will render imagery with depth, but not require 3D glasses.
17 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: New Lion King show (Opening date: 2019): In a display of the, ahem, circle of life, one of Disney’s most popular and enduring films will inspire a new musical stage show. Since Disneyland Paris is multilingual, we're not sure what language the performers will use for the Lion King production (but “Hakuna Matata” should translate well into any dialect).
18 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Super Hero-themed land based on "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Avengers," and "Iron Man" (Opening date: 2020): Disney California Adventure’s "a bug's land" will get squashed and replaced with attractions featuring characters from the Marvel Universe. It will include the existing Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout along with new rides based on Iron Man and the Avengers.
19 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: New Fantasyland expansion (Opening date: 2020): Additional attractions and other enhancements are on their way to the park’s Fantasyland. Among the additions will be a new indoor theater for live shows.
20 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Beauty and the Beast area (Opening date: 2020): As part of the New Fantasyland expansion, guests will be able to ride aboard “enchanted dishes” and visit Beast’s castle. The Beauty and the Beast area will also include a themed restaurant and shop.
21 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Big Hero 6 attraction (Opening date: 2020): Baymax, the robot star of Big Hero 6, will get his own spinning ride in the park’s Tomorrowland.
22 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel (Opening date: 2020): The existing Hotel New York will get a superhero makeover courtesy of the Marvel Universe. Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Avengers, and other characters will inspire the décor and vibe in the lobby and throughout the hotel.
23 / 40
Walt Disney World: Space-themed restaurant (Opening date: Before 2021): To be located near Epcot‘s Mission: Space attraction, the yet-to-be-named table-service restaurant will transport patrons to an orbiting space station. Guests will be able to see the Earth below as they dine.
24 / 40
Walt Disney World: Tron coaster (Opening date: 2021): A highly themed attraction based on the two "Tron" sci-fi films is on its way to Tomorrowland. Like the hugely popular ride at Shanghai Disneyland, passengers will board Lightcycle-styled trains and experience Disney’s fastest, and arguably most thrilling, roller coaster.
25 / 40
Walt Disney World: Guardians of the Galaxy coaster (Opening date: 2021): You’ll be able to join Star-Lord and his ragtag intergalactic gang on an airtime-filled adventure in Epcot. Disney says the attraction will be one of the world’s longest indoor coasters and will include an innovative ride system.
26 / 40
Walt Disney World: Ratatouille attraction (Opening date: 2021): Ooh la la. Based on the Pixar film, Ratatouille, passengers will shrink to the size of an escargot and go on a journey with Remy through Gusteau's restaurant in Epcot's France pavilion.
27 / 40
Walt Disney World: 50th anniversary celebration (Announced launch date: 2021): The resort will undoubtedly present a big blowout to mark its half-century milestone. All of the attractions and developments listed here should be good to go for the anniversary, with some of the openings planned to coincide with the celebration.
28 / 40
Disneyland Resort: Fourth hotel (Opening date: 2021): A new 700-room hotel is on its way to the Disneyland Resort. It will be located next to the classic Disneyland Hotel and will feature a platform for the Disneyland Monorail inside its lobby.
29 / 40
Disney Cruise Line: Three new ships (Announced launch dates: 2021, 2022, and 2023): Disney’s fleet of four ships will expand to seven with the introduction of three new vessels. They will each include about 1,250 staterooms, which will make them roughly the same capacity as the Disney Fantasy and the Disney Dream, the cruise line’s two largest ships now sailing.
30 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Frozen land (Opening date: By 2022): The Tokyo Disney Resort is building a new “port” in its Tokyo DisneySea park that will welcome three new micro-lands. The total cost for the expansion project is pegged at $2.3 billion. One of the lands will be themed to Frozen and will feature a boat ride about Anna and Elsa along with a restaurant inside Arendelle Castle.
31 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Tangled land (Opening date: By 2022): Rapunzel’s tower will draw visitors to an area devoted to Disney’s animated film, Tangled. An attraction using gondola vehicles will transport riders to a lantern festival.
32 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: Peter Pan Never Land (Opening date: By 2022): The new port will also welcome a Peter Pan-themed area and tell the iconic tale with two new attractions. One will use 3D imagery to soar above Never Land, while the other will immerse guests in Tinker Bell’s home, Pixie Hollow. There will also be a Lost Boys-inspired restaurant.
33 / 40
Tokyo Disney Resort: New hotel (Opening date: By 2022): As part of the massive Tokyo Disney Resort expansion, a luxury-level, 475-room hotel will be located inside Tokyo DisneySea.
34 / 40
Walt Disney World: Disney Skyliner gondolas (Opening date: TBA): Disney World’s existing modes of transportation, including monorails, ferries, and buses, can get very crowded. A new gondola system, which will link Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios with Disney’s Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach, Pop Century, and new Disney Riviera will help ease some of the congestion and offer a fun way to get around the resort.
35 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: New Marvel, Frozen, and Star Wars lands (Opening date: TBA): The Avengers-themed coaster will anchor an entire Marvel land. It will be part of a $2.4 billion expansion of Disneyland Paris Resort that will also bring new lands based on "Star Wars" and the animated blockbuster, "Frozen."
36 / 40
Disneyland Paris Resort: Marvel Summer of Superheroes (Opening date: TBA): Goodbye Steven Tyler and Aerosmith; hello Tony Stark and the Avengers. The thrilling Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will get a new theme featuring the superheroes.
37 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: New castle (Opening date: TBA): As with the Disneyland Paris Resort, Disney is planning to invest beaucoup bucks (reportedly $1.4 million) into a major, multi-year expansion at its Hong Kong property. As part of the changes, the park’s centerpiece icon is being upgraded from the comparatively diminutive Sleeping Beauty Castle (which was based on the original castle in California) to a larger, grander, and more unique palace.
38 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: Frozen land (Opening date: TBA): As part of the massive expansion at Hong Kong Disneyland, visitors will be able to engage in some Frozen-themed fun. A new land based on the film will welcome guests to the mythical kingdom of Arendelle and will include rides and dining experiences.
39 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: New Ant-Man and The Wasp ride (Opening: TBA): Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters closed to make way for a re-themed ride based on the size-changing Marvel heroes, Ant-Man and The Wasp. Instead of blasting Toy Story’s Evil Emperor Zurg, passengers will battle Arnim Zola and Hydra bots.
40 / 40
Hong Kong Disneyland: Marvel land (Opening date: TBA): Tomorrowland at Hong Kong Disneyland already has an Iron Man Experience ride and has one featuring Ant-Man and The Wasp in the works. The park will be getting a dedicated Marvel land, however, that will encompass those rides and introduce additional superhero attractions.

In retrospect, it's hard to believe it took this long.

For over 50 years, hundreds of millions of visitors sailed past the auction scenes in the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean rides at Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom in Florida. Caught up in the pageantry and fun of the attractions, most of them probably didn’t think twice about what was being depicted. But there, in the squeaky-clean, family-friendly, happiest places on earth, women (albeit, animatronic representations of women) were shown tied together so that they could be auctioned like chattel to pirates. Under a banner that read “Take a Wench for a Bride,” no less. Yo whoa.

Earlier this year, Disney did the politically correct thing and modified the scenes in the rides at both parks. There are still auctions. But instead of women, it’s chickens and goods that are on the block. And instead of showing ‘em your larboard side as instructed by the auctioneer, Redd, the wench in the spotlight, has now been transformed into a pirate herself.

Brandishing a pistol and trading her frilly hat for a tri-corner number, she still takes center stage. But it’s rum that she’s looted, not her hand in marriage, which the empowered Redd now offers to the pirates.

First opened in 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean was the last Disneyland attraction that Walt Disney personally supervised. He passed away a few months before its debut. Pirates is one of the most famous, if not the seminal Disney theme park attraction. The rides gained more cachet starting in 2003 when the first installation of the wildly popular film series they inspired, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” was released.

Making any changes to a Disney ride, especially one as beloved and storied as Pirates, can be difficult. Even casual fans, many of whom consider going to the parks to be a cherished tradition, develop emotional attachments to the attractions. A smaller contingent of rabid fans can get downright apoplectic if anybody dares to challenge the enshrined canon and mess with “their” rides. That’s why Disney treaded carefully with Pirates.

Updates to Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean rides
01 / 12
During Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom Park in 2018 new pirates invade Pirates of the Caribbean, interacting with sailing guests who will join the search for Gunpowder Pete. The family-friendly after-hours event offers trick-or-treating, meet and greets with favorite characters in costume, plus the must-see "Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade" and "Happy HalloWishes" fireworks display. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a special ticket event and takes place on select nights each fall at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Disney)
02 / 12
Disney
03 / 12
Disney
04 / 12
The pirate auctioneer at Pirates of the Caribbean now oversees a sale of the townspeopleÕs most prized possessions and goods. In this scene, the familiar redhead figure has switched sides to become a pirate named Redd, whoÕs just pillaged the townÕs rum supply and has something to say about it. Pirates of the Caribbean has been a guest-favorite attraction at Magic Kingdom Park since 1973. (David Roark, photographer)
05 / 12
REDD SAILS INTO DISNEYLAND PARK THIS SUMMER (Anaheim, Calif.) – Arriving this summer at Disneyland Park is a fierce and independent pirate known as Redd. A bit mysterious by nature, Redd travels to various ports throughout the Caribbean—selling rum and collecting coin. Guests may encounter this mysterious pirate in New Orleans Square beginning Friday, June 8, 2018. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
06 / 12
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY (March 13, 2017)  Walt Disney poses with sculpted models that were used to create Audio-Animatronics figures for the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, the last Disneyland attraction he personally supervised. Pirates of the Caribbean celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. Exciting festivities honoring its 50-year legacy begin Thursday, March 16 and include special food offerings, pirate-themed entertainment and appearances by Captain Jack Sparrow. (Disneyland Resort)
07 / 12
Disney
08 / 12
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY (March 13, 2017)  Pirates of the Caribbean celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. Exciting festivities honoring its 50-year legacy begin Thursday, March 16 and include special food offerings, pirate-themed entertainment and appearances by Captain Jack Sparrow. Opened in 1967, the iconic attraction has inspired versions at five Disney Parks worldwide and five film adaptations from the successful Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland)
09 / 12
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY (March 13, 2017)  Walt Disney and Marc Davis, a Disney Legend, animator and artist, have some fun developing the Audio-Animatronics figures for the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. This was the last Disneyland attraction Walt Disney personally supervised. Pirates of the Caribbean celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. Exciting festivities honoring its 50-year legacy begin Thursday, March 16 and include special food offerings, pirate-themed entertainment and appearances by Captain Jack Sparrow. (Disneyland Resort)
10 / 12
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN ADDS NEW MAGIC (Anaheim, Calif.) – The original Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland park, which inspired a global phenomenon and launched a highly popular film franchise, adds new magic in 2018 with a new scene. Fans from the attraction’s early days may hear a familiar voice as a pirate shares the cautionary tale of a cursed treasure as they pass a swashbuckler caught in a booby-trap. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
11 / 12
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY (March 13, 2017)  Pirates of the Caribbean celebrates its 50th anniversary on Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. Exciting festivities honoring its 50-year legacy begin Thursday, March 16 and include special food offerings, pirate-themed entertainment and appearances by Captain Jack Sparrow. Opened in 1967, the iconic attraction has inspired versions at five Disney Parks worldwide and five film adaptations from the successful Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise. (Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland)
12 / 12
PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN ADDS NEW MAGIC (Anaheim, Calif.) – The original Pirates of the Caribbean attraction at Disneyland park, which inspired a global phenomenon and launched a highly popular film franchise, adds new magic in 2018 with a new scene. Fans from the attraction’s early days may hear a familiar voice as a pirate shares the cautionary tale of a cursed treasure as they pass a swashbuckler caught in a booby-trap. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

According to Kathy Mangum, regional executive, Walt Disney Imagineering Atlantic, she and the team assigned to oversee the changes consulted with Disney historians, women’s groups, company executives, and others. At first, they weren’t sure whether they should proceed at all.

However, former creative leader of Imagineering and onetime right-hand man to Walt Disney, Marty Sklar, reminded the team that Walt was always tinkering with Disneyland’s rides and would have considered changing Pirates. (Sklar passed away, at age 83, in July 2017.)

Ultimately, it was something more elemental that helped nudge Mangum to move forward. “I kept thinking of a little girl riding that boat right now,” the Imagineer says. “Is this a scene we want her to be seeing?”

To update the ride, Imagineers carefully studied the drawings of Pirates’ original lead designer, Marc Davis. One of Disney’s “Nine Old Men,” the famed animator went on to help create some of Disneyland’s most cherished rides. What they came up with is “respectful to the tone and the sense of humor” that Davis established, Mangum notes. “If you put the [original and revised] scenes side by side and crossed your eyes, you might not even notice the difference,” she adds.

The modified scene does seem right at home in the Pirates’ world. Presenting Redd as a strong-minded pirate is consistent with the movies’ Elizabeth Swann character (the role played by Keira Knightley). Rather than downplaying the revision, Disney capitalized on it at Disneyland by introducing a Redd character who meets and greets visitors in the park’s New Orleans Square.

This isn’t the first time that the Imagineers have altered Pirates—or addressed its misogyny. For example, pirates used to chase women in an endless circle in one of the scenes, but Disney reversed the roles so that the women chase the pirates. A few years after the first movie opened, Disney introduced Captain Jack Sparrow and other characters and references from the film into the rides.

Misogyny and wench auctions may be taboo, but robbery, public drunkenness (keep in mind that alcohol is still not served inside the park at Disneyland), arson, and threatening to use firearms—all of which are depicted in the rides—are still fine. But hey, they’re pirates. That’s kind of their thing. So drink up me ‘earties, yo ho.

Disney World's new Toy Story Land review
01 / 19
Arthur Levine
02 / 19
Beloved characters from Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, including Buzz Lightyear and Woody, await guests who visit Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. The 11-acre land transports Walt Disney World guests into the adventurous outdoors of AndyÕs backyard, where they will feel like they are the size of a toy. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
03 / 19
Arthur Levine
04 / 19
Arthur Levine
05 / 19
Arthur Levine
06 / 19
Guests visiting Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios at night will discover a whole new experience as colorful lights transform AndyÕs Backyard. Inside the immersive 11-acre land, guests feel like they are the size of Green Army Men as they are surrounded by oversized toys. Guests can whoosh along on a family-friendly roller coaster, Slinky Dog Dash, take a spin aboard Alien Swirling Saucers and try for the high score on Toy Story Mania! (David Roark, photographer)
07 / 19
Guests at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios can go to infinity and beyond in Toy Story Land. The immersive 11-acre land takes guests into the adventurous outdoors of Andy's backyard, where they will feel like they are the size of Green Army Men surrounded by other toys. Guests can whoosh along on the family-friendly roller coaster, Slinky Dog Dash, take a spin aboard Alien Swirling Saucers and try for the high score on Toy Story Mania! (David Roark, photographer)
08 / 19
Slinky DogÕs coils twist and turn around the curves, hills, and drops of Slinky Dog Dash at Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. The family-friendly coaster is inspired by the hit Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, and is DisneyÕs first coaster with a double-launch. Walt Disney World Resort guests get to race and dive around a track that stretches across Toy Story Land. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
09 / 19
Arthur Levine
10 / 19
Slinky DogÕs coils twist and turn around the curves, hills, and drops of Slinky Dog Dash at Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. The family-friendly coaster is inspired by the hit Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, and is DisneyÕs first coaster with a double-launch. Walt Disney World Resort guests get to race and dive around a track that stretches across Toy Story Land. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
11 / 19
Wheezy, the squeaky toy penguin from the Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films, delights guests riding Slinky Dog Dash, the family-friendly coaster in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The Audio-Animatronic figure serenades guests with "YouÕve Got a Friend in Me," the popular song from the films. The 11-acre Toy Story Land lets Walt Disney World Resort guests feel like they are the size of a toy in the setting of Andy's backyard, where they can also take a spin aboard Alien Swirling Saucers and try for the high score on Toy Story Mania! (Steven Diaz, photographer)
12 / 19
Little green Aliens from Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films pilot toy rocket ships in the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The out-of-this-world attraction is inspired by Andy's toy playset from the Pizza Planet restaurant. With multi-colored lighting and sound effects from throughout the galaxies, Walt Disney World guests swirl and whirl in the toy rocket ships while the Aliens try to get captured by "The Claw" that hangs overhead. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
13 / 19
Little green Aliens from Pixar Animation StudiosÕ Toy Story films pilot toy rocket ships in the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The out-of-this-world attraction is inspired by Andy's toy playset from the Pizza Planet restaurant. With multi-colored lighting and sound effects from throughout the galaxies, Walt Disney World guests swirl and whirl in the toy rocket ships while the Aliens try to get captured by "The Claw" that hangs overhead. (Steven Diaz, photographer)
14 / 19
Walt Disney World Resort guests take aim and score big playing the virtual midway games of Toy Story Mania! The 4D attraction takes guests through five unique games, with several surprises along the way. Toy Story Mania! is newly expanded and located in Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
15 / 19
Walt Disney World Resort guests take aim and score big playing the virtual midway games of Toy Story Mania! The 4D attraction takes guests through five unique games, with several surprises along the way. Toy Story Mania! is newly expanded and located in Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
16 / 19
Woody's Lunch Box is a quick-service food and beverage location serving tasty meals and old-fashioned soda floats in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. The walk-up window Ð open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Ð dishes up all sorts of sandwiches and sides that put a spin on classic recipes. Walt Disney World Resort collaborated with Mini Babybel to bring WoodyÕs Lunch Box to life. Inside the 11-acre Toy Story Land, guests can whoosh along on the family-friendly roller coaster, Slinky Dog Dash, take a spin aboard Alien Swirling Saucers and try for the high score on Toy Story Mania! (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
17 / 19
Arthur Levine
18 / 19
Arthur Levine
19 / 19
Green Army Men await guests who visit Toy Story Land at DisneyÕs Hollywood Studios. They march through the land several times a day and stop to play ÒSarge SaysÓ with guests, plus other games. The 11-acre land transports Walt Disney World guests into the adventurous outdoors of AndyÕs backyard, where they will feel like they are the size of a toy. (Matt Stroshane, photographer)
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com