Everything upcoming at Disney parks

The Happily Ever After show at Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park in Florida has a devoted fan base.

Matt Stroshane

Ticket prices at Walt Disney World will vary based on the date picked with a new online planning tool debuting next month.

Disney World officials said Monday that prices at the resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot — will be tweaked next month so they’re the same instead of Magic Kingdom having a higher price.

Disney introduced flexible pricing at U.S. parks three years ago as an incentive for guests to visit during less busy times. Each month was divided into value, regular and peak days.

Under the new plan, which debuts Oct. 16, prices will vary based on the particular day. Single-day tickets will range from $109 to $129, depending on how popular the day is expected to be.

The news about the flexible-pricing planning tool comes a few days after Disney announced its lineup for 2019.

More: Here's what's on tap at Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando in 2019

Among the highlights:

• Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, aka Star Wars Land, will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in fall 2019.

• A new nighttime spectacular will replace IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth at Epcot.

Visitors can find the lowest-priced days by clicking on a calendar at disneyworld.com.

More: Food Network star Guy Fieri opens Chicken Guy! restaurant at Disney Springs in Orlando

Disney World: Free things to do at the resort

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com