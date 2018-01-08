Delta’s rollout of its new “Delta One” business-class "suites" and international-style premium economy seats is picking up steam.

The airline said this week that its updated premium cabin will be added to five more trans-Pacific routes starting this fall.

The Delta One suites are Delta’s latest update to its business-class cabin. The seats convert into lie-flat beds and have sliding privacy doors.

The cabin first debuted last year on Delta’s new Airbus A350 widebody jet, a plane the company has billed as its new “flagship” aircraft. Those planes also were the first to feature Delta's new “Delta Select” international-style premium economy seats.

Earlier this year, Delta started refurbishing its Boeing 777 aircraft so that they would also include both of the new premium-cabin seats.

The newest routes to get the updated premium cabins are:

Minneapolis/St. Paul-Tokyo Haneda

Begins Nov. 16 westbound and Nov. 17 eastbound. Flights are operated on Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

Atlanta-Tokyo Narita

Begins March 1 westbound and March 2 eastbound. Flights are operated on Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

Seattle-Tokyo Narita

Begins March 1 westbound and March 2 eastbound. Flights are operated on Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Los Angeles-Tokyo Narita

Begins March 31 westbound and April 1 eastbound. Flights are operated on Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Los Angeles-Sydney, Australia

Switchover to the new cabin will come in 2019, though Delta says exact dates remain “TBD.” Flights are operated on Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

The rollout of Delta’s updated cabin to additional routes comes as it takes delivery of more Airbus A350s and presses ahead with the refurbishment of its existing Boeing 777s. Delta says all eight of its 777-200ERs and all ten of its 777-200LRs should be updated by the end of 2019. Delta adds that it expects to have taken delivery of 13 A350s by the end of 2019. Overall, Delta has 25 Airbus A350s on order, though the company has deferred the delivery of 10 of those.

Delta’s new Premium One and Premium Select cabins are already standard offerings on the following international routes:

Detroit-Tokyo Narita (Airbus A350)

Detroit-Seoul Incheon (Airbus A350)

Detroit-Shanghai (Airbus A350)

Detroit-Beijing (Airbus A350)

Detroit-Amsterdam (Airbus A350 is on one out of four daily round-trips; other three flights are on Airbus A330s with Delta's current cabin configuration)

Los Angeles-Shanghai (Airbus A350)

Atlanta-Shanghai (Boeing 777-200LR)

