US President Donald Trump, right, walks in with US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, as they arrive to attend the multilateral meeting of the North Atlantic Council on July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit to discuss Russia, Iraq and their mission in Afghanistan.

Pool photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday on a trip that seeks to boost ties with Hanoi against a backdrop of China’s growing military assertiveness in the region — and dismissed the idea that he’s leaving the Trump administration anytime soon.

Mattis, responding to reporters’ questions about President Trump’s comments during an interview Sunday on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that implied a possible exit for the defense secretary, said he gets along well with the commander-in-chief.

Trump told interviewer Lesley Stahl that he had a “very good relationship” with Mattis but added: “I think he's sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth.”

“He may leave,” Trump continued. “I mean, at some point, everybody leaves. Everybody. People leave. That's Washington.”

Mattis told reporters on Tuesday that he made “nothing at all” of Trump’s comments. “I’m on his team,” he said. “We have never talked about me leaving. And as you can see right here, we’re on our way. We just continue doing our job.”

During his flight to Vietnam, Mattis also spoke with reporters about Washington’s growing relationship with Vietnam and expressed concern about China’s placement of military bases on some of the artificial islands it has been building up in the South China Sea.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire sea, which is home to oil and natural gas reserves, fisheries and some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Vietnam and several other countries have overlapping claims with China.

Mattis also criticized what he called China’s “predatory economic behavior,” in which massive debt is placed on developing countries to pay for Chinese-funded infrastructure projects.

The defense secretary's China comments in the wake of a major policy speech by Vice President Mike Pence that took an adversarial stance towards China, accusing Beijing of meddling in upcoming U.S. elections and condemning China’s aggressive moves in the South China Sea.

“Our message to China’s rulers is this: This President will not back down,” Pence said in an address delivered October 4 at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

Mattis softened the tone slightly in his comments on Tuesday, saying “obviously, we're not out to contain China.”

"There's going to be times we step on each other's toes, so we're going to have to find a way to productively manage our relationship,” he said.

Tensions between the U.S. and China have flared up periodically in the disputed waters of the South China Sea with the most recent example a near-collision between a U.S. Navy warship and a Chinese destroyer. On September 30, the warship USS Decatur was conducting a freedom of navigation operation (FONOP) about 12 nautical miles away from a pair of reefs in the Spratly Islands when a Chinese destroyer approached in what the Pentagon later called an “unsafe and unprofessional maneuver,” leading to the near-miss.

Beijing routinely condemns the U.S. freedom of navigation operations, claiming they threaten China’s sovereignty and security.

Secretary Mattis arrived Tuesday in Ho Chi Minh City, the southern metropolis formerly known as Saigon, and was scheduled to meet with his Vietnamese counterpart, Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich. He will also visit Bien Hoa airbase on Wednesday. The airbase, located north of Ho Chi Minh City, has become the site of a U.S.-sponsored cleanup of Agent Orange, the herbicide used in the Vietnam War that has been linked to serious health issues and massive numbers of birth defects.

This trip marks the second time this year Mattis has visited Vietnam, marking the growing significance of the relationship between the two former adversaries. In March, the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson made a port call to Da Nang, the first such visit since the end of the Vietnam War.

“[Vietnam] is a growing defense partner in a number of ways,” Mattis said.

The trip is part of an effort by Washington to build a coalition to counter China in the region, wrote Vietnam expert Carlyle Thayer, emeritus professor at the University of New South Wales Canberra, in a policy note.

“Secretary Mattis will seek to develop ad hoc coalitions of regional states, including Vietnam, to push back against China,” Thayer wrote. “Vietnam will now face a more confrontational environment between China and the United States both globally and regionally.”After Vietnam, Mattis will head to Singapore to participate in a regional meeting of defense ministers scheduled for Thursday through Saturday.

Mattis was originally scheduled to visit China as part of the trip but that plan was changed as trade and defense disputes flared up between Washington and Beijing.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com