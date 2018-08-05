President Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on tax reform at the Cleveland Public Auditorium and Conference Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 5.

Britain, France, Germany and other western countries were waiting with bated breath for President Trump to announce Tuesday his decision about whether to pull the United States out of the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Trump is expected to make his announcement at 2 p.m. ET at the White House. European leaders and diplomats have for months urged Trump not to pull out of the 2015 accord that he has called the "worst deal ever."

"Plan B does not seem, to me, to be particularly well developed at this stage," British foreign secretary Boris Johnson said Monday, appearing on "Fox & Friends" from Washington. "If you do that you have to answer the question what next? What if the Iranians do rush for a nuclear weapon?" he added.

In recent days, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres have all warned Trump not to scrap the deal. However, they have also conceded that the pact negotiated by former President Obama is far from perfect and needs some "fixes."

Under the terms of the accord, the U.S. and others withdrew economic sanctions on Iran in return for it giving up the means to make nuclear weapons. Saturday is the deadline for Trump to extend a series of waivers of existing sanctions.

If Trump fails to do that today, he will effectively yank the U.S. out of the deal, although amid intense lobbying from key allies and influential voices who favor staying in the pact, such as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, he could opt to extend some, but not all, of the waivers, meaning the U.S. will still be in the deal in some form.

Ahead of Trump's announcement, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani acknowledged Tuesday that his country could "face some problems for two or three months," depending on what Trump says, but he said Iran "will pass through this."

And Ali Larijani, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, said that if the U.S. pulls out of the nuclear agreement will lead to more unity among Iranians. "Mr. Trump: … Rest assured that this loyalty in nuclear issue will (encourage) the great Iranian nation to continue on the path of the Islamic Revolution firmly behind the leadership of its supreme leader," Larijani said in comments published on Iran's parliament’s news website.

Iran's rial currency traded near record lows against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to Bonbast.com, a foreign exchange website. The dip to around 65,000 rials for one dollar, down from 42,800 at the end of last year, could indicate that Iranians are selling the rial heavily amid concerns over what Trump pulling out of the nuclear deal and the restarting of the sanctions could mean for the country's economy.

