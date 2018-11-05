You knew a dude like Deadpool wasn’t going to let the world premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story stand in his way.

Ryan Reynolds’ anti-hero sequel Deadpool 2 (in theaters May 18) started screening Thursday for journalists, hours ahead of the unveiling of Solo in Los Angeles — and the crowds seem to love it, heaping high praise on the bonus scene. (Reviews are embargoed until next week, but critics are teasing what they can, while staying spoiler-free.)

“I didn't absolutely love the first Deadpool, but man, Deadpool 2 does the trick for me,” USA TODAY’s Brian Truitt tweeted. “Hilarious when it needs to be, surprisingly touching when it needs be (not in that way, gross), and is kinda the best X-Men-universe flick in forever. Also: DOMINO RULEZ.”

Ryan Reynolds is back for "Deadpool 2."

CARLOS ALVAREZ/GETTY IMAGES

Deadpool vs. Star-Lord: Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt battling to rule summer, poll finds

More: 10 movies you must see this summer, from 'Avengers' to young Han Solo

I didn't absolutely love the first Deadpool, but man, Deadpool 2 does the trick for me. Hilarious when it needs to be, surprisingly touching when it needs be (not in that way, gross), and is kinda the best X-Men-universe flick in forever. Also: DOMINO RULEZ. pic.twitter.com/vEZsgzFo4W — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) May 11, 2018

“Happy to report 'Deadpool 2' is a lot of fun and had me laughing beginning to end. Stuff after the credits is *awesome*. All the people added to the film were perfectly cast,” tweeted Collider editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub.

Happy to report 'Deadpool 2' is a lot of fun and had me laughing beginning to end. Stuff after the credits is *awesome*. All the people added to the film were perfectly cast. Avoid spoilers. Always makes it a better experience. pic.twitter.com/4Q3Kr1ARPh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 10, 2018

Bustle movie editor Rachel Simon liked it even better than the original movie, finding it “smarter, funnier.”

Liked DEADPOOL 2 way more than the first. Smarter, funnier, and with 100% more Ricky Baker. — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) May 10, 2018

IndieWire film editor Kate Erbland promised a bawdy successor: “It earns the hell out of that R rating.”

#Deadpool2: I’ll say this, it earns the hell out of that R rating. And the cameos. And the post-credit scenes. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 10, 2018

“I didn’t like the first Deadpool,” Uproxx’s Mike Ryan wrote. “DEADPOOL 2 beat me into submission until I was actually enjoying myself. Also it features my now favorite post credit scene.”

I didn't like the first Deadpool. DEADPOOL 2 beat me into submission until I was actually enjoying myself. Also it features my now favorite post credit scene. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 10, 2018

CinemaBlend managing director Sean O’Connell called it the “perfect sequel.”

“Doubles down on everything that fans love about the original, and fixes some of that film's issues,” he wrote. “Huge, huge laughs that play the audience like a fiddle.”

So, #DEADPOOL2 is the perfect sequel. Doubles down on everything that fans love about the original, and fixes some of that film's issues. Huge, huge laughs that play the audience like a fiddle. @VancityReynolds destroys as Wade. Great action, fantastic comic nods. A killer ride! pic.twitter.com/KaM8gUT2Jf — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) May 10, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com