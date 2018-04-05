LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dancing with the Stars coach Cheryl Burke celebrated her birthday with an engagement.

The 34-year-old announced on Instagram on Thursday that 38-year-old actor Matthew Lawrence proposed. She posted a photo of Lawrence kissing her as she displayed the ring at her birthday party.

"OMG! So far so good for 34!" she captioned the post, adding, "#amilliontimesyes #imengaged #herecomesthebride."

Lawrence has appeared in Mrs. Doubtfire, Boy Meets World and Brotherly Love.

The couple first met in 2006.

