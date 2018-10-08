Forget mom jeans; fashion has now reached peak dad.

From Instagram to the runway, celebrities and designers are embracing the "ugliness" of oversized sneakers that many have referred to as "dad shoes" and have turned them trendy.

Dad shoes got their name thanks to their retro appearance, most of which look like they've come straight out of your father's '80s wardrobe: Think non-descript white shoes, paired with tube socks and Lee jeans. Many feature thick soles and an overall chunky look, which scream comfort over chic.

Google Trends shows peak searches for "dad sneakers" and "dad shoes" in the summer months of 2018. And retail analytics company Edited reports a 627% increase in the number of dad sneakers in stock online in the last three months compared to a year ago.

"Just within this year, chunky sneakers have seen a 238% uptick in stock in the last three months compared to three months prior to that," Katie Smith, retail analysis & insights director for Edited told USA TODAY.

Pinterest has also seen increased interest, with searches for "dad sneakers" up 730% from January to date. 

Though it's difficult to pinpoint exactly who started the dad shoe trend, Jane Buckingham, founder and CEO of trend forecasting and consulting company Trendera, says brands like Nike and Adidas started going "chunkier" about a year ago. 

Last August, the Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 was released, which offered a much chunkier, "dad" look than sleeker shoes (like the Nike VaporMax) that were popular at the time. At the same time, Nike was brining its own bulky shoes to the party. They celebrated the 35th anniversary of the classic 1982 Air Force 1 shoe with collaborations with rapper Travis Scott and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh. Their thick-soled Nike Mars Yard sneaker, a collaboration with artist Tom Sachs, also became more available that year.

Buckingham says these moves influenced designer labels such as Balenciaga to make high-end versions.

According to Smith, "dad shoes" are selling especially well in this luxury market, with Balenciaga's Triple S Trainers ($895), being the best-selling brand across 122 brands that sell the style.

Celebrities and fashion influencers are also fans of bulky buys from Gucci, which sells a logo-sided white leather Rhyton sneaker that runs over $800, and Louis Vuitton, which offers the bulky Archlight sneaker that run over $1,000. 

Buckingham says the trend is a resurgence of "retro" fashion as well as a reaction to femininity in fashion.

"Here we have this huge Me Too, 'go women' thing happening at the same time as a huge romanticism and femininity in fashion," she explains. "Mixing these frilly dresses with chunky even 'ugly' sneakers sort of says, 'Don't assume I am weak and all girly.' It also says, 'There is more to me than meets the eye.' And Millennials – in particular – are all about duality and showing multiple sides of themselves."

Unlike other recent shoe trends, like the celebrity-loved see-through shoes, dad shoes also have a wider, unisex appeal.

So which young stars are rocking the trend? Jaden Smith wore a pair of Louis Vuitton’s Archlight sneakers ($1,090) to the Met Gala in May.

955765622 E Cel Ace Usa Ny
Jaden Smith attends the Met Gala on May 7, 2018 in New York.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Chance the Rapper performs in various brands while Kanye and his family, including wife Kim Kardashian West, reps his own Yeezy label.

Street style favorites Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin have also been seen rocking the look.

I've fallen in love with you Hangzhou💚

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

And the look spans age groups. Some famous dads are wearing them too, including Thom Yorke of Radiohead.

Gty 976778984 E Ace Mus Cel Esp
Thom Yorke performs on stage during day 3 of Sonar Festival on June 16, 2018 in Barcelona.
WireImage

He sported a pair of all-white '80s-inspired Reebok sneakers, completing his (seemingly ironic) dad look with rolled jeans and tube socks.

Moms Stella McCartney and Celine Dion have also sported the look.

The look has gone beyond celebrities as well. A quick search for #dadshoes on Instagram yields over 30,000 results, most of which come from non-celebrities.

Dad shoes are  part of the  larger trend of '80s and '90s fashion statements that are getting another moment in the spotlight, including fanny packs, hair scrunchies and bike shorts.

And it doesn't look like the trend is going away anytime soon.

Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted told CNBC earlier this month that millennials continue to drive throwback sneaker sales after the company reported better-than-anticipated second-quarter earnings.

“The newest trend you are seeing in the high street is the mock-ups or the new models from what we had in the 90s, so the big clunky shoes are now coming in," he said. "Which aren’t for everybody’s taste, but that’s the new taste."

More: Lampshading lives on with the 'no pants' trend – The leggy styles, explained

More: 35 swimsuits that'll keep you on-trend this summer

Let Rihanna, Gigi and more stars be your summer sunglasses inspiration
01 / 36
TOPSHOT - Barbadian singer Rihanna poses as she arrives on May 19, 2017 for the screening of the film 'Okja' at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP PHOTO / Alberto PIZZOLIALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_OM135
02 / 36
Classic Specs's Sedgwick sunglasses in matte black, which retails between $89 to $139.
03 / 36
Privé Revaux's The Socialite retails for $29.95
04 / 36
Replay Vintage Sunglasses, Forever 21, $26.60 to $38.
05 / 36
Make your thin specs vintage by taking the look even further with retro narrow cat eye frames. Gigi Hadid wore a pair while out shopping on April 21, 2017 in New York City.
06 / 36
Kendall Jenner sported a similar style while out in Manhattan on June 03, 2017.
07 / 36
VO5211S, Vogue Eyewear, $139.95.
08 / 36
Grand Dame Sunglasses, Wildfox, $89.
09 / 36
Chaton Zero Sunglasses, Wildfox, $109.
10 / 36
Mirrored Cat Eye Sunglasses, Forever 21, $9.90.
11 / 36
Sonix Melrose Black Sunglasses, Tobi.com, $89.
12 / 36
Griesel, ALDO, $34.98 to $50.
13 / 36
Jamie Chung let her sunglasses do the talking in thick and funky frames while attending Winter Bumbleland on April 15, 2017 in Rancho Mirage, California.
14 / 36
Harper Deluxe Zero Sunglasses, Wildfox, $109.
15 / 36
Mirrored Square Sunglasses, Forever 21, $7.90.
16 / 36
Classic Fox Sunglasses, Wildfox, $89.
17 / 36
Ceresola, ALDO, $16.
18 / 36
Want to block out the haters this summer? Take a style note from Sophia Bush, who rocked some square, reflective lenses and the Sunglass Hut's 'Made For Summer' event on June 20, 2017 in New York City.
19 / 36
Quay Private Eyes Mirrored Sunglasses, Tobi.com, $60.
20 / 36
Spitfire Mirrored Sunglasses, Forever 21, $45.
21 / 36
The Rockstar, Privé Revaux, $29.95.
22 / 36
We couldn't forget a classic! With simple, clean lines, it seems like the aviator will never go out of style. Jennifer Lopez wore some as she arrived to La Romana, Dominican Republic on April 13, 2017.
23 / 36
Jamie Foxx proves that men can rock the style just as well as he arrived at the Privé Revaux Launch Event at Chateau Marmont on June 1, 2017 in Los Angeles.
24 / 36
The Commando, Privé Revaux, $29.92.
25 / 36
The Warrior, Privé Revaux, $29.92.
26 / 36
Adraycia, ALDO, $16.
27 / 36
Sunglasses, H&M, $9.99.
28 / 36
Kendall Jenner was seeing through rose-colored glasses on the runway (literally!). The model wore pink-tinted specs with wire frames for Fendi during the Women's Fall/Winter 2017/2018 fashion week in Milan, on February 23, 2017.
29 / 36
Set Me Free Gold Metal Wire Sunglasses, Tobi.com, $22
30 / 36
She Speaks Red Round Sunglasses, Tobi.com, $20
31 / 36
Perel, ALDO, $16.
32 / 36
Gigi Hadid wore similarly tinted shades at the Gigi Hadid for Vogue Eyewear #ShowYourParty event at Industria Superstudio on June 27, 2017 in New York.
33 / 36
VO4082S, Vogue Eyewear, $139.95.
34 / 36
Women's Burnside Sunglasses, Classic Specs, $129 to $179.
35 / 36
Cutout Aviator Sunglasses, Forever 21, $9.90.
36 / 36
Sunglasses, H&M, $9.99
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com