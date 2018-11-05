Golden Sahara II, wild 1950s show car, to be auctioned Courtesy of Mecum Auctions 01 / 14 Courtesy of Mecum Auctions 01 / 14

If you had to pick a show car that best exemplified the crazy auto scene of the 1950s and early 1960s, you couldn't do better than the Golden Sahara II.

This giant golden sled of a car, having fallen far from its prime, is about to come up for auction.

It started its life as a 1953 Lincoln Lincoln Capri Hardtop owned by famed customizer George Barris. The top was damaged in an accident, and that's when it began its transformation into as the kind of car meant to attract attention at car shows. It was gilded, given futuristic touches like an aircraft-style steering wheel, partial bubble top, in-dash television and a rear cocktail refrigerator.

The Golden Sahara was billed as being capable of being operated by remote control. The car was a hit at car shows in the mid-1950s.

"The electronic control system also included voice control and a remote that could open the doors as well as start and kill the engine; the same remote could even compel the car to accelerate and brake—effectively categorizing the car as autonomous, with no need for a driver," Mecum Auctions says in its detail of the car it will sell Saturday, May 19, in Indianapolis.

Over the years, long after its show career was over, what had become the Golden Sahara II badly deteriorated, but it's still something to behold. It's being sold as part of the estate of fellow customizer Jim “Street” Skonzakes, who took over the project from Barris. It's one of a bunch of cars, military vehicles and boats that Skonzakes collected, several of which are also being auctioned off.

The Golden Sahara II, as it was called in its final iteration, made several TV appearances and showed up in a Jerry Lewis movie in the early 1960s.

