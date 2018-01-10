COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer carrying cows flipped and blocked all lanes of Interstate 285 in the Atlanta area early Monday. Motorists have been injured, and several cow deaths have been reported.

The accident happened on I-285 eastbound at the off-ramp to I-75 just after 3 a.m. local time.

Officials said the trailer was carrying over 80 head of cattle. Following the wreck, some cows roaming the road were responsible for other wrecks on the interstate.

Another herd of cows spilled onto Interstate 75 in May and 10 cows were killed. A cattle truck overturned on Interstate 285 in June, spilling nearly 40 cows onto the highway. Three were killed.

Contributing: Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com