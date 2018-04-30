Michelle Wolf outrage: On point or pearl-clutching?

Two days after comedian Michelle Wolf's contentious monologue at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner, people still can't stop talking about it. She warned the crowd before her routine that roasted many in the room: "You should've done more research before you (asked) me to do this." Let's break it down:

Mic drop? Israel's Netanyahu says 2015 Iran nuclear deal is "based on lies"

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said tens of thousands of secret files and other evidence shows the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is "based on lies and Iranian deception." The deal, struck between Iran and six world powers, eased sanctions on Tehran in return for the country agreeing to give up the means to make nuclear weapons. President Trump has said he will announce within the next two weeks the fate of the deal, which he called a "horrible agreement."

Trump tweets, defamation suit follows

Stormy Daniels filed a defamation lawsuit Monday against President Trump. Daniels said Trump defamed her when he tweeted that a composite sketch of a man she claimed warned her to stay quiet about her alleged tryst with Trump, was "a con job." Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, detailed her account of her affair with Trump on 60 Minutes last month.

Want to live longer? Do these 5 things

We all know eating well and exercise are keys to a healthy life. A new study suggests following five healthy habits can add at least 10 more years to your life once you hit 50. The study found people who followed all these habits had a much lower risk of heart disease and cancer. For women over 50, the plan added about 14 years to their lives. So what are those five habits?

Eating healthy.

Exercising regularly.

No smoking.

Drink alcohol moderately.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Juror: Bill Cosby's own words led to his conviction

Billy Cosby has no one to blame, but himself, according to a juror who helped find the comedian and TV icon guilty last week on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Juror Harrison Snyder said a 2005 deposition, convinced him that Cosby was guilty. "Cosby admitted to giving these quaaludes to women — young women, in order to have sex with them," Snyder said Monday on Good Morning America. Cosby, 80, plans to appeal and awaits sentencing.

