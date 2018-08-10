WASHINGTON – CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins apologized Sunday for past tweets that surfaced in which she used homophobic language.

"When I was in college, I used ignorant language in a few tweets to my friends. It was immature but it doesn't represent the way I feel at all," she said in a tweet. "I regret it and I apologize."

Collins' apology came after screengrabs of two tweets she apparently sent in 2011 began to circulate on social media Sunday. The official account of the Log Cabin Republicans, "the nation’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies," was one of the groups to first share the tweets.

In one tweet, she wrote, "Prologue to Canterbury Tales, you fag." In another, she writes that she doesn't know if she wants to "room with a lesbian."

Collins joined CNN as a White House reporter in 2017. Before that, she worked at the conservative Daily Caller. She went to college at the University of Alabama, the Washington Examiner reported.

