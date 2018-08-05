Little Big Town performs at the 2018 Symphony Fashion Show Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett are among the leading nominees for the 2018 CMT Music Awards, which will air live from Nashville 7 p.m. June 6 on CMT.

For the first time, Little Big Town will host the fan-voted awards show. The critically acclaimed vocal group is nominated for group video of the year for When Someone Stops Loving You and is included twice in the CMT Performance Video of the Year. The group is included for a collaborative performance with Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Stapleton on I Won’t Back Down and again for Stand Up for Something with Andra Day, Common, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – both performances are from the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year event.

Justin Timberlake's first CMT nomination

The night’s top category Video of the Year includes newcomers Brett Young, Luke Combs and Kane Brown with Lauren Alaina. Out-of-genre inclusions in the category include Justin Timberlake who is recognized alongside Stapleton for Say Something, Ludacris with Carrie Underwood on The Champion and Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line on Meant to Be.

First-time nominees for CMT Music Awards include Day, Backstreet Boys, Carly Pearce, Common, Derek Trucks, Devin Dawson, High Valley, LANco, Ludacris, Russell Dickerson, Walker Hayes, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Fan voting for the 2018 CMT Music Awards opens today at CMT.com and ends 11:01 p.m. on June 4.

The nominees for the 2018 CMT Music Awards are:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced the morning of the show, with final voting held on social media during the live telecast.

•Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be

•Blake Shelton – I’ll Name The Dogs

•Brett Young – Mercy

•Brothers Osborne – It Ain’t My Fault

•Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – The Champion

•Dan + Shay – Tequila

•Jason Aldean – You Make It Easy

•Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – Say Something

•Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – What Ifs

•Kelsea Ballerini – Legends

•Luke Combs – When It Rains It Pours

•Thomas Rhett – Marry Me

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

•Blake Shelton – I’ll Name The Dogs

•Dustin Lynch – Small Town Boy

•Jason Aldean – You Make It Easy

•Jon Pardi – Heartache On The Dance Floor

•Luke Bryan – Light It Up

•Thomas Rhett – Marry Me

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

•Carly Pearce – Every Little Thing

•Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – The Champion

•Kelsea Ballerini – Legends

•Lauren Alaina – Doin’ Fine

•Maren Morris – I Could Use A Love Song

•Miranda Lambert – Tin Man from 2017 ACM Awards

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

•Big & Rich – California

•Brothers Osborne – It Ain’t My Fault

•Dan + Shay – Tequila

•Florida Georgia Line – Smooth

•High Valley – She’s With Me

•Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – Speak To A Girl

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

•Lady Antebellum – You Look Good

•LANco – Greatest Love Story

•Little Big Town – When Someone Stops Loving You

•Midland – Make A Little

•Old Dominion – No Such Thing As A Broken Heart

•Rascal Flatts – Yours If You Want It

•Zac Brown Band – My Old Man

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

•Carly Pearce – Every Little Thing

•Danielle Bradbery – Sway

•Devin Dawson – All On Me

•LANco – Greatest Love Story

•Russell Dickerson – Yours

•Walker Hayes – You Broke Up With Me

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

•Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be

•Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – The Champion

•Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – Flatliner

•Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – Say Something

•Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – What Ifs

•Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – Craving You

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

•From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – Stand Up For Something

•From CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – Everybody

•From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks – Midnight Rider

•From CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum – September

•From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – I Won't Back Down

•From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – The Fighter

