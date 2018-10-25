Renowned auction house Christie's said it will sell the first piece of art created by an algorithm.

The painting, titled "The Portrait of Edmond Belamy," was completed by artificial intelligence managed by a Paris-based collective called Obvious, Christie's said.

The art work features a fictional person named Edmond de Belamy, described by Christie's as a "portly gentleman, possibly French and — to judge by his dark frockcoat and plain white collar — a man of the church."

The signature on the painting is the actual algorithm used to create it.

Obvious co-founder Hugo Caselles-Dupré said the AI was fed a data set of 15,000 portraits painted between the 14th and 20th centuries. The AI features a "Generator" which makes a new image, and a "Discriminator" which attempts to tell which images were made by man or the algorithm.

"The aim is to fool the discriminator into thinking that the new images are real-life portraits. Then we have a result," said Caselles-Dupré in a statement.

According to an online catalog on Christie's website, the painting is estimated to go for $7,000-$10,000. It's expected to go up for auction Thursday, according to the site.

This isn't the first time the tech world has experimented with AI and art: Earlier this year, Google's Arts and Culture app gained viral fame after an update allowed users to take a selfie and attempt to match it with a famous work of art.

