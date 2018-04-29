Travellers traverse Chicago O'Hare's unique rainbow light tunnel, connecting terminals B and C, on April 24, 2016.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY

CHICAGO (AP) — O'Hare and Midway international airports will now be providing free unlimited Wi-Fi making long layovers a little more bearable.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says the airports previously provided free Wi-Fi with a 30 minute limit. Passengers will now have access to unlimited Wi-Fi — plus streaming capabilities — with rolling ads every 45 minutes.

Users can also opt for faster speeds by purchasing a one-day or a monthly subscription.

The switch to unlimited Wi-Fi is part of larger efforts to modernize the Chicago airports. Airport officials say they are working on two more modernization programs concerning technology and security.

O'Hare and Midway airports serve more than 100 million passengers each year and generate $45 billion for the area's economy annually.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Exclusive first look: Inching closer to launch, TWA Hotel unveils room design

Exclusive first look: TWA Hotel unveils planned room design The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building. 01 / 48 The TWA Hotel's rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows and views of either the airfield or the TWA Flight Center building. 01 / 48

VIDEO: Exclusive first look: TWA Hotel Inches closer to launch, unveils room design

IN PICTURES: 43 cool aviation photos

December's #avgeek photo gallery: 43 cool aviation pics Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 jets park at the inter-island terminal at Honolulu International Airport on Nov. 8, 2017. 01 / 43 Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 jets park at the inter-island terminal at Honolulu International Airport on Nov. 8, 2017. 01 / 43

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com