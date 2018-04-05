Charlie Rose, pictured in 2015, was fired by CBS in the wake of sexual harassment allegations by eight women. PBS also dropped his nightly talk show.

Rommel Demano

The indignities just went on and on.

Reah Bravo, a former intern for Charlie Rose, writes in The New York Review of Books she was asked to unclog a toilet "brimming with feces" in the journalist's Long Island home.

In 2007, Bravo who worked as an unpaid intern for Rose, was asked to come to his summer residence in Bellport, N.Y., to help organize his library. It was during her position working for him, she writes, that she learned his predatory behavior toward young women was "an open secret."

Bravo's essay follows a new Washington Post story in which 27 additional women came forward to accuse Rose of sexual harassment. The Post investigation also alleges that upper management was well aware of his behavior for over three decades.

More: Charlie Rose's former employer CBS knew of alleged misconduct, 'Washington Post' reports

Bravo echoes that sentiment. "I would expect CBS executives to have known," she writes. "The man’s secret was as reliably open as a Waffle House."

Rose was fired from CBS and his self-titled program dropped from PBS in November following a report of alleged sexual misconduct claims by multiple women. Rose served as co-host of CBS This Morning from 2012 to November 2017 and contributed to 60 Minutes.

In a statement issued to USA TODAY Thursday, CBS News said they are making efforts to produce a secure workplace.

Back in at Rose's home in Bellport, the journalist's behavior only became more insidious, Bravo says. "Not long after he told me to unclog his brimming toilet, he asked me to join him in looking at the moonlight, clutching me from behind as I did."

Rose would introduce her to is driver "as a table dancer he’d picked up the night before," she says, and "would get on top of me in an airplane, grope me in cars, and emerge naked in my presence."

Bravo, who eventually became an associate producer at PBS, rejects the idea that management was unaware.

"From Catherine Deneuve to Andrew Sullivan, many have expressed concern that amid the Me Too movement’s fervor, we are not accurately accounting for how significantly the actions and circumstances of accused men have varied," she writes. "Clearly, they don’t all deserve the same predatory label? Or complete career banishment? I certainly don’t believe so. Nor do I know of any woman who thinks so.

"But I do believe that Charlie Rose’s case falls toward the worse end of the spectrum. His misdeeds were systematic and they were enabled at the highest of levels."

You can read Bravo's full essay at The New York Review of Books.

