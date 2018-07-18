Americans get a patriotic feeling when they donate to charities that help military veterans and current service members -- a sentiment that dozens of charities across the U.S. have exploited to scam millions of dollars in donations undelivered to those in need, according to a government watchdog agency.

A major offender, officials say, was Help the Vets, which had a nationwide operation, soliciting donations for its funding of veterans' medical care, including breast cancer treatment, a suicide prevention program, retreats for recuperating from stress, and veterans fighting breast cancer.

“But for thousands of disabled veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, giving an arm and a leg isn’t simply a figure of speech – it’s a harsh reality," read one the the Orlando, Florida-based organization's solicitation letters, written by charity founder Neil Paulson. "Your $10 gift will mean so much to a disabled veteran.”

However, Help the Vets, which touted a "Gold" rating from GuideStar, primarily helped itself, using 95 percent of every donation to cover fundraising, administrative expenses, and Paulson’s salary and benefits, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC and attorneys general in Florida, California, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio, and Oregon, filed a complaint and reached a settlement with Help the Vets, officials announced Thursday.

The charity, which took in about $20 million from 2014 to 2017, must pay its remaining assets, at least $72,122.36 to one more court-approved legitimate veterans charities. Help the Vets founder Paulson, identified as a retired U.S. Army captain on the group's GuideStar page, will also pay $1.75 million to one or more charities.

The FTC and charity regulators and law enforcement officials in every state have teamed up on more than 100 actions against dozens of fake charities, which have collected tens of millions of dollars in donations of cash and vehicles and other goods, all part of scams that did not directly benefit veterans, officials say.

“Americans are grateful for the sacrifices made by those who serve in the U.S. armed forces,” said FTC Chairman Joe Simons in a statement announcing the initiative. “Sadly, some con artists prey on that gratitude, using lies and deception to line their own pockets. In the process, they harm not only well-meaning donors, but also the many legitimate charities that actually do great work on behalf of veterans and service members.”

The FTC announced the “Operation Donate with Honor" initiative Thursday, along with other state officials and the National Association of State Charity Officials. In addition to targeting filing complaints against fraudulent charities, the FTC has launched an education campaign to help consumers make sure they are donating to legitimate charities.

Another organization, Veterans of America and its founder, Travis Deloy Peterson, was charged with illegally using robocalls to get people to donate cars, boats and other things of value, falsely claiming that donations would go to veterans charities and were tax deductible, but were sold for personal benefit.

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the group from making unlawful robocalls while the FTC's complaint proceeds. Veterans of America also operated under the names Vehicles for Veterans LLC, Saving Our Soldiers, Donate Your Car, Donate That Car LLC, Act of Valor, and Medal of Honor, the FTC says.

Similarly, Help the Vets operated on several names, too, officials say, including American Disabled Veterans Foundation, Military Families of America, Veterans Emergency Blood Bank, Vets Fighting Breast Cancer, and Veterans Fighting Breast Cancer.

Peter O’Rourke, the acting secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, commended the FTC and officials. “Not only do fraudulent charities steal money from patriotic Americans, they also discourage contributors from donating to real Veterans’ charities,” he said in a statement.

Among the several dozen organizations named, Illinois-based VietNow had raised nearly $2 million nationally using professional telemarketers who exaggerated or misrepresented its charitable activities. But law enforcement officials found VietNow used only applied 0.2% of its donations to directly helping veterans, officials said.

After initial investigations by the attorney generals' offices in Michigan and Illinois, a total of 24 states reached a settlement with Vietnow to dissolve and distribute its remaining assets to a pair of legitimate charities, Fisher House Foundation and Operation Homefront.

Other charities hit with legal actions by federal, state officials for various fraudulent violations include Healing American Heroes, Healing Heroes Network, Operation Troop Aid, and Veterans Relief Association.

