Cathay Pacific is making Seattle its newest U.S. destination.

The carrier’s non-stop flights to Hong Kong will begin April 1. Cathay Pacific will fly four flights a week with its new Airbus A350-900 jets.

Cathay Pacific touted the new route as the latest new route in its “period of unprecedented growth," part of what it says is a “strategy to connect new destinations not otherwise served from Hong Kong.”

“We have developed a significant presence in the United States and the launch of Seattle not only reaffirms our commitment to the important North American market but also to strengthening Hong Kong’s status as Asia’s largest international aviation hub," Cathay Pacific CEO Rupert Hogg said in a statement.

Cathay Pacific will become the only carrier to fly non-stop between Seattle and Hong Kong. Delta currently flies the route, but announced in June that its Seattle-Hong Kong service will end in October.

TODAY IN THE SKY: Cathay Pacific named world's 6th-best airline. No. 1 is ...

Skytrax ranks the world's top airlines for 2018 (see the top 20) A flight attendant readies for service aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. 01 / 21 A flight attendant readies for service aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore. 01 / 21

Cathay Pacific says its Seattle flights will be timed to allow connections via Hong Kong to destinations across Asia, including "Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and over 20 gateways in mainland China."

Seattle is not Cathay Pacific’s only high-profile route launch planned for the USA. The airline will begin flying from Washington Dulles on Sept. 16, adding a route that will become the longest in the company’s network. And, at a distance of 8,153 miles, the route also would be the longest offered from both the Hong Kong and Washington Dulles airports, according to the carrier.

The addition of Seattle and Washington Dulles will give Cathay Pacific a total of eight destinations and 10 in North America. It’s others are Boston, Chicago O’Hare, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Newark Liberty, San Francisco, Toronto Pearson and Vancouver.

Cathay Pacific is a member of the oneworld frequent-flier alliance that also includes American Airlines, British Airways and LATAM Airlines, among others. Cathay Pacific is also a frequent-flier partner of Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, which is the top carrier in Seattle.

IN PHOTOS: Cool airplane pics from Hong Kong and Taipei

#avgeek photo gallery: Cool airplane pics from Hong Kong and Taipei An HK Express Airbus A321 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017. 01 / 33 An HK Express Airbus A321 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017. 01 / 33

TODAY IN THE SKY: The world's 25 longest airline flights

World's 25 longest airline flights - 2018 What's the world's longest regularly schedule airline flight? Singapore will take the title in October, but these are the world's 25 longest (by miles) in the schedules for June 2018. 01 / 26 What's the world's longest regularly schedule airline flight? Singapore will take the title in October, but these are the world's 25 longest (by miles) in the schedules for June 2018. 01 / 26

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com