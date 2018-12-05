Be Careful, Azealia Banks — Cardi B is not here for your commentary.

After Banks referred to the breakout rapper as a 'caricature of a black woman' during an interview on The Breakfast Club radio show Friday, Cardi B is speaking out in a since-deleted Instagram post Saturday.

"A woman who constantly finds joy in belittling black women... can't try and stand for them because it's convenient! The difference between me and you, I've never pretended to be or represent someone I'm not! I've made it where I am for being myself and staying true to that. I'n not trying to represent nobody but myself," she wrote. "I know who I am! A daughter to a Hispanic father and a Caribbean mother and I'm proud of that!"

She also slammed Banks for calling her "illiterate."

"How smart are you if you don't know that the meaning of illiterate means to not know how to read or write. I can do both, and speak two languages fluently. Just because I mix a few words up forget to use commas or misspell a few words doesn't make me illiterate and doesn't make me stupid."

Cardi ended the lengthy post by saying she is praying for Banks.

"You think your advocating for women and your (sic) doing the opposite! I pray you find peace in your own heart and reason in your own mind! Pray for your own success before you pray for the downfall of others!" she concluded.

Just over an hour after Cardi posted the response, she deleted her Instagram account.

But that didn't stop her fans from cheering her on though. Some took to Twitter to praise Cardi's clapback.

Remember when everyone argued that Beyonce's accent = stupid & she blasted past them in her career? Remember when people said that about Rihanna? And Ciara? Now folks are saying it about Cardi. The same folks in some cases. They are good at being wrong. — Your favorite problematic fave (@Karnythia) May 12, 2018

"Cardi with the early morning tea," another shared.

I appreciate how vocal Cardi B is that's exactly why we love her so much. I also appreciate Azealia banks voice as well. — 🐝 (@bertabae_) May 12, 2018

Others, however, agreed with Banks's statements.

Everything Azealia banks said about Cardi B is true, accurate and concise. That was an entire sociological argument that Cardi really doesn’t have the vernacular or literacy to understand...🤷🏾‍♂️ — langston hues (@reggienotreggie) May 12, 2018

Azealia Banks is NOT jealous of Cardi B, she’s upset that people are making Cardi B “the queen of rap” and making it seem like she is the quintessential black female rapper when she is not. — Yung Bank$ (@azealiasdiamond) May 11, 2018

