MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A Republican group linked to retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan has launched its second attack ad in two days against the Democrat running to replace him — and the latest ad stars candidate Randy Bryce's own brother.

The Congressional Leadership Fund on Monday announced a $1.5 million ad buy and kicked off its TV blitz with an ad attacking Bryce over his criminal record, which includes nine arrests.

The super PAC, which is endorsed by Ryan, on Tuesday released an ad featuring police officer James Bryce, discussing why he will be voting for his brother's Republican opponent, Bryan Steil.

The ad will run on television in the Milwaukee media market and online throughout the district, the group said.

"This ad summarizes everything you need to know about this race," Corry Bliss, the executive director for CLF, said in a statement. “Randy Bryce is unfit to serve and will not win this race.”

In the ad, James Bryce says he's been a police officer for 23 years and raises concerns about assaults on law enforcement officers, adding that he's been to three cops' funerals in the last two years.

"I don’t think people want to be represented by someone who’s shown contempt for those in law enforcement," he says. "That’s one of the many reasons why I’m voting for Bryan Steil for Congress."

Jame Bryce previously contributed money to both Ryan and Steil and even considered running against his brother for the seat.

Asked about Monday's attack ad, Randy Bryce’s campaign manager, David Keith, said it showed the GOP was nervous about losing the seat.

"The Republicans are very scared because they know that this seat is prime for the taking and Randy Bryce is in a unique position to win it," Keith said. "You don't go negative if your numbers look good."

RELATED: Bice: Democratic candidate Randy Bryce's brother donates to opponent after considering his own run for same seat

RELATED: Republican group launches TV ad attacking Randy Bryce over his nine arrests

If Bryce wins, it would be the first time in 24 years a Democrat represented the district, which Ryan has held since 1998. That would make a Bryce win an especially bitter loss for Ryan, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Bryce, a union ironworker known as "Iron Stache," got in the race early, months before Ryan announced his retirement, and quickly gained national attention with a viral campaign video. He has since raked in more than $6 million in contributions and won major endorsements from politicians and celebrities alike.

Bryce, a veteran and cancer survivor, has emphasized his background as an average worker who has had to struggle at times to make ends meet.

But he has also faced criticism over his arrest record, as well as for taking years to pay off his debts — including delinquent child support owed to his ex-wife and money he owed to an ex-girlfriend.

Bryce's criminal record includes a drunken-driving arrest from 20 years ago and three arrests for driving with a suspended license.

A look at Speaker Paul Ryan's political career

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com