Are you ready to catch this dose of cuteness?
Build-a-Bear Workshop is releasing the latest in its Pokémon series on Thursday, Sept. 13.
Snowy white with light-blue eyes, the Pokémon Alolan Vulpix and trading card is $28.
Add a cape, sound and a trading card game and pay $60 plus tax. The cape is $12.50 plus tax if purchased separately.
Build-a-Bear Workshop
Want this cute little bear? Fox? Whatever it is so badly you can't stand it? Better not wait. Other Build-a-Bear fans won't.
