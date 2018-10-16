What pizza slice is the best in the country? TripAdvisor investigated. (Pictured: Unranked Goodfellas Pizzeria in Lexington, Ky.)

Alex Slitz, AP

Though New York City is a top-rated "pizza city," it isn't home to the No. 1 pizzeria in the country.

At least, that's according to TripAdvisor.

The travel review site, which collects millions of opinions from diners around the world, just put out a list of its 10 best U.S. pizzerias. The No. 1 spot for America's favorite food? Boston's Regina Pizzeria. The Boston restaurant pushed NYC's Bleecker Street Pizza to No. 2 on the list.

Here are the Top 5 pizza joints:

1. Regina Pizzeria

The winner in Boston's "Little Italy" is famous for its meat-packed "Giambotti" pie and spicy sauce.

2. Bleecker Street Pizza

The New York City pizzeria offers Tuscan-style slices and just added dozens more seats to the tiny establishment.

3. Modern Apizza

The coal-fired restaurant in New Haven, Conn. has the "Italian Bomb" with bacon, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, pepper and garlic.

4. Home Slice Pizza

Though located in Austin, Texas, Home Slice Pizza has New York-style slices with more than 20 toppings to choose from.

5. Moose's Tooth Pub and Pizzeria

This Anchorage, Alaska restaurant made the list for its stone-baked pizza with slices like "Amazing Apricot."

As for best all-around pizza cities, TripAdvisor put N.Y.C. back on top, followed by Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Orlando. Boston was the No. 7 pick.

