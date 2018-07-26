Tayshia Shaw mourns the loss of the father of her children, 24-year-old Maurice Granton Jr., during a vigil in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago on June 7.

Scott Olson, Getty Images

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability released videos of a 24-year-old man fatally shot by an officer last month.

On June 6, the Chicago Police Department said Maurice Granton, Jr., was shot after failing to stop during a police chase in the Bronzeville neighborhood, pulling a weapon and firing at an officer, reports The Chicago Tribune.

Body camera footage shows Granton, Jr., attempting to scale an wrought iron fence before he was shot by an officer. According to ABC affiliate WLS in Chicago, tactical officers were conducting a narcotics investigation nearby when Granton, Jr., ran off, according to police.

WLS reports Granton was shot in the back, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Members of Granton's family viewed the footage ahead of its public release by COPA. An attorney representing the Granton family called his death an "unjustifiable, unconstitutional execution," reports The Chicago Sun-Times.

"Maurice Granton is running away and, without cause or provocation, the officer shoots multiple times, killing him," said attorney Andrew M. Stroth. "Some of the family members had to leave the room because the video was so devastating."

Maurice Granton, Sr., Granton's father, said it was difficult for his family to watch. "He’s not a person who would have an armed confrontation with a policeman," Granton, Sr., tells The Chicago Tribune. "He didn’t deserve death for whatever crime they think he committed."

More: Protests erupt in Chicago after police shooting of Harith Augustus

More: When videotaping cops isn't enough, what's next?

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com