Three weeks before Election Day, a new ad from Republican Senate candidate Bob Hugin uses the recent battle over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to revive unproven allegations that Sen. Bob Menendez traveled to the Dominican Republic for trysts with underage prostitutes.

Menendez's spokesman called the ad "disgraceful" and a sign Hugin is not fit to be a senator, but a Hugin supporter said the senator's reaction to Kavanaugh makes the issue relevant.

The allegations, made by an anonymous tipster in 2012 using a name that could have been a reference to a past senator convicted of corruption, were made to an ethics watchdog group and investigated by the FBI.

No charges were brought, and women who made prostitution allegations to a conservative website just before Menendez's 2012 re-election recanted and said they were paid to lie. Menendez has said the allegations were "smears" that may have been orchestrated by Cuban intelligence.

Hugin's new 60-second ad starts with Menendez giving a speech in the Senate earlier this month and saying, "When will we as a society begin to believe women?"

The ad then calls Menendez a "hypocrite" and the narrator and text on the screen say, "What about the underage girls who accused you, according to the FBI?"

Menendez's reference to believing women came in an Oct. 6 speech in which he explained his reasons for voting against nominee Kavanaugh, who had been accused of sexual misconduct by three women, including California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford, who testified at a public hearing.

"Bob Menendez seems to believe there are entirely different standards when it comes to who to believe and why," said former state Sen. Dianne Allen, a Hugin supporter. "That cannot stand. His going on floor in the Senate last week showing what hypocrite he is was tipping point. He made it relevant."

Menendez's spokeswoman, Tricia Enright, said the ad repeats lies and Hugin, who has touted himself as a former Marine who would restore honor in the Senate, will have to answer for it.

"This is all about Bob Hugin," Enright said. "This is a shameful and disgraceful act from a shamefully desperate man who frankly, like his buddies Donald Trump and Brett Kavanaugh, don’t think the rules apply to them. And by putting his own name on this pack of lies says everything you need to know about his character and his fitness for office."

Menendez/Hugin composite

AP/NorthJersey.com

The only allegations of Menendez engaging underage prostitutes came from an anonymous tipster using the name Peter Williams, who sent emails to the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and to the FBI that purported to be from woman who were prostitutes and slept with Menendez before they turned 18.

Unlike Kavanaugh, no women came forward with allegations against Menendez, and the FBI did not find any after investigating Williams' claims. Hugin's campaign suggested women might have been intimidated from doing so because the FBI found there were powerful Dominican government officials at parties hosted by Dr. Salomon Melgen, Menendez's friend and his co-defendant at a bribery and corruption trial that ended in a partial acquittal and then dismissal of charges.

The tipster Williams could have been using a name that referred to Harrison "Pete" Williams, a former senator from New Jersey who resigned after being convicted of bribery.

"Mr. Williams has refused to meet with the FBI, either by phone or in person. Mr. Williams has not disclosed enough information for the FBI to identify any minors," an FBI agent said in an affidavit filed as part of the court record.

The affidavit says the FBI did find women who were in the Dominican Republic at the same time as the tipster said they would be, and that Menendez was there around the same time. It also said the FBI found evidence Menendez traveled with Melgen to the Dominican Republic eight times, but the senator's office said they had only traveled together three times in a public statement issued after allegations first surfaced.

Menendez and Melgen were indicted in April 2015 on charges alleging Melgen, a wealthy eye specialist, bribed Menendez with luxury travel and campaign contributions for which the senator used his office to promote Melgen's personal and business interests.

In July 2015, Menendez’s defense team sought to have the charges thrown out based on “egregious prosecutorial misconduct.” Among other objections in a court filing, the defense criticized the government for pursuing an investigation premised on “wholly unsubstantiated allegations of underage prostitution fueled by an anonymous source.”

Hugin's ad maligns Menendez for dismissing the importance of underage prostitution as a crime, citing this passage from his legal team's pleading:

“When an investigation starts, as it did here, with such easily disprovable allegations about something that would hardly be a federal crime even had it been true, the prosecution should proceed with great caution.”

The Justice Department shot back at the time that, “It is most certainly a federal crime to leave the country for the purpose of engaging in a commercial sex act with a minor, and the defendants’ suggestion to the contrary is unsettling.”

Prosecutors also said they had a duty to investigate “serious and specific allegations involving child prostitution,” regardless of how they were brought to the government’s attention and whether the alleged perpetrator was a U.S. senator.

“Given the nature and seriousness of the allegations, in addition to the corroborating evidence, it would have been irresponsible not to investigate,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. “As would be done in the normal course, the government took responsible steps to investigate these serious criminal allegations, which were not so ‘easily disprovable,’ as the defendants suggest.”

But nothing in court documents or affidavits by investigators found corroboration of the most explosive allegations of trysts involving the senator. In an 11-week trial last fall, the issue never came up in front of jurors.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com