This image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther."
LOS ANGELES – Black Panther will get its first shot at some awards show love as the top nominee at next month’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The global smash hit garnered seven nominations including for stars Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright and Michael B. Jordan. The second leading nominee is Netflix’s series Stranger Things, which received six nominations including for best show.

The breezy award show’s best-movie category is stuffed full of superheroes, with Black PantherAvengers: Infinity War  and Wonder Woman  competing against Girls Trip  and  IT.

In addition to Stranger Things, the top show nominees include 13 Reasons WhyGame of ThronesGrown-ish  and Riverdale.

For the second year in a row, actors will compete in genderless categories. The show maintains its light touch, however, with awards presented for Most Frightened Performance, Best Fight and Best Kiss.

Tiffany Haddish will host the show, which will be presented on June 18 in Santa Monica, California.

