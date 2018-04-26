The Bill Cosby verdict is in — and it has left many with powerful emotions and thoughts about the more than 13-day-long retrial.

The comedian and TV icon was found guilty of all three counts of aggravated indecent assault at his sexual-assault retrial Thursday.

After the verdict was delivered, Judge Steven O'Neill thanked the jurors for their service. The jury of seven men and five women voted unanimously that the answer was yes.

Cosby could get 10 years in prison on each count. He denied the charges, asserting that his sexual encounter with Andrea Constand was consensual and that he only gave her an over-the-counter allergy medication.

Here's how the Internet is reacting, including a tweet from the Me Too movement founder, Tarana Burke.

"Y'ALL," she simply wrote, with multiple eye emojis.

Rose McGowan shared her thanks to society for "waking up."

Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 26, 2018

"Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale," she tweeted. "Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up."

Chelsea Handler mentioned President Trump in her reaction.

I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 26, 2018

"I wonder how long it’s going to take Trump to announce he’s going to pardon Bill Cosby," she wrote.

Rosie O'Donnell shared a photo of the disgraced comedian with the hashtag #guilty.

Jenny McCarthy also shared the news with her followers.

Cosby. Guilty! On all charges! — Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) April 26, 2018

"Cosby. Guilty! On all charges!" she wrote.

Actress Amber Tamblyn mentioned the Time's Up movement in her tweet about the verdict.

Time’s up, Bill. Time’s BEEN up for you, for years. And now justice. Justice for women I know who you’ve hurt and those I’ve never met. Good riddance. https://t.co/aJ0YaVhwyA — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) April 26, 2018

"Time’s up, Bill. Time’s BEEN up for you, for years. And now justice. Justice for women I know who you’ve hurt and those I’ve never met. Good riddance," she wrote.

Attorney Lisa Bloom tweeted a thanks to all those involved in helping deliver "justice."

Bill Cosby GUILTY on all 3 counts.

THANK YOU Montgomery County prosecutors and police.

Andrea Constand.

Janice Dickinson.

All the women who testified.

All 60 who have spoken out about Cosby.

All who have supported them.

The day has come. Justice delayed, but justice delivered. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) April 26, 2018

"Bill Cosby GUILTY on all 3 counts. THANK YOU Montgomery County prosecutors and police. Andrea Constand. Janice Dickinson. All the women who testified. All 60 who have spoken out about Cosby. All who have supported them," she wrote. "The day has come. Justice delayed, but justice delivered.

Actor Terry Crews also weighed in.

ACCOUNTABILITY.



This is the only way things will change. https://t.co/BzCBX0Zdh7 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) April 26, 2018

"ACCOUNTABILITY," he wrote. "This is the only way things will change."

Elizabeth Banks called the decision "justice."

Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 26, 2018

"Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY" she tweeted.

Comedian Larry Wilmore had a simple message following the verdict.

Believe the women https://t.co/DPOLCKCYUE — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) April 26, 2018

"Believe the women," he wrote.

CNN's Jake Tapper resurrected an old video of Cosby on The Daily Show.

🙄 From 2013 — Bill Cosby to Jon Stewart: Stop Swearing (Video) https://t.co/O9d5uzU9Aq — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 26, 2018

"From 2013 — Bill Cosby to Jon Stewart: Stop Swearing," he wrote with an eye roll emoji.

Padma Lakshmi said the verdict was a "fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month."

In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 26, 2018

"Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years," she wrote. "As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace."

Actress Patricia Arquette made a stark realization.

The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 26, 2018

"The state of America is this- Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk," she wrote.

Actress Mira Sorvino seemed elated by the news.

"Unbelievably amazing news!!!!!" she wrote.

Saturday Night Live writer Paula Bell shared a photo of New York Magazine's cover of Cosby's accusers.

Strategist and political commentator Ana Navarro shared her thoughts on how this is part of the Me Too movement of "zero tolerance."

One of the hard parts about supporting #MeToo movement, is being consistent even when the perpetrators are people we like or admired or who made us laugh for decades. Zero Tolerance, means Zero Tolerance. Even when it is Dr. Huckstable. https://t.co/oP1yTvESCv — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 26, 2018

"One of the hard parts about supporting #MeToo movement, is being consistent even when the perpetrators are people we like or admired or who made us laugh for decades. Zero Tolerance, means Zero Tolerance. Even when it is Dr. Huckstable," she wrote.

Contributing: Erin Jensen, Maria Puente, Gene Sloan and Jayme Deerwester

Bill Cosby guilty verdict: Photos from courthouse Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand (C) reacts after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in Cosby's sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Penn. More than 40 women have accused the 80-year-old entertainer of sexual assault. 01 / 16 Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand (C) reacts after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in Cosby's sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Penn. More than 40 women have accused the 80-year-old entertainer of sexual assault. 01 / 16

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com