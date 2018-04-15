Corrections & clarifications: Destiny's Child last performed together in a brief appearance at Beyoncé's 2013 Super Bowl halftime show. An earlier version of this report gave the wrong year for their most recent reunion.

It happened. Destiny's Child is back on stage together.

With Beyoncé headlining this year's Coachella music festival, her rabid "Beyhive" fanbase was already on cloud nine at the idea of Queen Bey performing.

Beyonce stole the show at Coachella Saturday, leading fans to cheekily rename the festival "Beychella".

More than 450,000 people streamed her California performance live on YouTube early Sunday morning, with the terms "Beyonce," "#Beychella" and "#DestinysChild" dominating Twitter's trending topics.

But, as she is wont to do, Beyoncé's Coachella performance topped even the loftiest of expectations.

After over an hour performing an elaborate medley of some her biggest hits — complete with a marching band accompaniment and husband and 'OTR II' tour partner Jay-Z joining to perform their hit, Déjà Vu — Beyonce reunited onstage with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, her Destiny's Child colleagues.

Reuniting for the first time in years, the group proceeded to break the Internet singing hits such as Lose My Breath, Say My Name and Soldier.

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT DESTINY’S CHILD LIKE IT WASNT NOTHING I... she’s so loyal to her friends pic.twitter.com/UVvnXInjO9 — HOOD VOGUE (@kxyonn) April 15, 2018

I could lowkey cry! lmao. This was my childhood! Good no stress years! Wow! lol #BeyChella #DestinysChild — Nia Riley (@NiaNRiley) April 15, 2018

A DJ Khaled voiceover during the performance declared that after Beyoncé was done they'd have to rename the yearly festival "Beychella." Judging by the Internet's reaction, it seems like many would agree.

