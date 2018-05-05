Beer Man is a weekly profile of beers from across the country and around the world.

This week: New Glarus Imperial Weizen

New Glarus Brewing Co., New Glarus, Wis.

https://newglarusbrewing.com

I had my first weissbier in the early 1980s and was immediately hooked. It was refreshing and malty with a huge fluffy head and a strong banana-clove flavor, with a bit more sweetness than the typical beer.

The terms “weiss” and “weizen” seem to be used interchangeably and I recently spent some time trying to nail down the differences without getting a definitive answer, except to find out “weiss” means “white” in German and “weizen” means “wheat.”

Both styles or names contain, on the average, from 40% to 60% wheat.

There are southern and northern German styles, variations such as unfiltered (hefeweizen) and filtered (krystalweiss), dunkelweiss (dark), weissbock or weizenbock, the soured Berliner weiss, and now, in the U.S., a number of American-style weiss and weizen marked by the use of American hops.

An interesting and lively discussion on weiss vs. weizen can be found here.

New Glarus Brewing Co. of Wisconsin recently released its Imperial Weizen. It utilizes Wisconsin red wheat, Cascade hops and dry hopping for its special character.

Its color was a deeper gold than the norm for the style, touching on a caramel color, depending on how the light hit it.

The aroma of the 9.6% ABV beer was of rich malt and biscuit, with banana-clove and slight alcohol noticeable, although the latter was not unpleasant.

Flavorwise, the malt seemed to take on a toasted flavor, with piney hops and bitterness appearing after the malt, lingering a bit with the addition of slight citrus in the aftertaste that cleansed the palate.

The sweetness was on par with the style — a bit more than the average beer, but not cloying or overpowering.

It’s a nice variation of a wheat ale, with the extra hops and bitterness tempering the sweet malts, which are still apparent.

New Glarus also has brought back one of its classic fruit beers, Strawberry Rhubarb (4% ABV), last made in 2013. It is a most welcome return, fitting into New Glarus’ portfolio of Wisconsin Belgian Red (Montmorency cherries), Serendipity (cherry-apple-cranberry), Cran-bic (cranberry lambic) and Raspberry Tart.

I reviewed Strawberry Rhubarb in 2013, noting that the main sweet strawberry flavor was balanced nicely with the tart rhubarb, while still tasting like a beer.

New Glarus is only available in Wisconsin; its Beer Finder link is here.

Many beers are available only regionally. Check the brewer's website, which often contains information on product availability by mail. Contact Todd Haefer at beerman@postcrescent.com. To read previous Beer Man columns, click here.

