A pair of bald eagles at the National Arboretum just welcomed a new eaglet.

The egg hatched Monday, the American Eagle Foundation reports, and the eaglet appears healthy. The new bird was named DC6.

As with any new eaglet, DC6 is expected to grow rapidly, gaining half a pound to a pound each week until about 9 to 10 weeks old. Eaglets can hold their head up for feeding at about two weeks. At three weeks, beaks will be nearly adult size.

Parents, Mr. President and The First Lady, are the celebrities of a live stream operated by the American Eagle Foundation. The birds nested high in a Tulip Poplar Tree in The Azalea Collection at the National Arboretum in 2014.

They aren't first-time parents: As DC6's name suggests, this eaglet is the sixth offspring for the couple. They fully raised one eaglet in 2015 and two in 2016, AEF reports. Mr. President and The First Lady are also expecting another eaglet to hatch this week.

