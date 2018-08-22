PORTLAND, Ore. — Hazy skies have covered the Pacific Northwest this week, the result of smoke from wildfires burning up and down the west coast. Poor air quality has sent residents scurrying indoors as experts warn that this might be the new normal for this area.

Seattle’s air quality has been among the worst in the world this week, as the Emerald City registered even worse than Beijing, often considered the barometer for poor air quality around the world. Fortune reported that hazardous readings — when the Air Quality Index hits between 301 and 500 — are “the future.”

Related: Clean air goes up in smoke with California fires

The Air Quality Index runs from 0 to 500. Higher numbers mean greater air pollution, which lead to increased health concerns. In some Seattle neighborhoods Wednesday, the AQI registered as high as 183, a number considered unhealthy for the general population.

A firefighting airplane passes near the sun turned orange with smoke as a wildfire burns near Twisp, Wash.

Ted S. Warren, AP

Does this mean Seattle can expect to regularly top Beijing in terms of poor air quality? Not so fast, said Landon Bosisio, a communications officer at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency in Seattle.

“Obviously that’s not something we’re accustomed to seeing (having worse air than Beijing), but on average, they have worse air than us,” Bosisio said. “A lot of their bad air comes in the winter. It’s a matter of timing.”

Still, Bosisio acknowledged that poor air quality in summer months — when wildfires have a tendency to spark and grow exponentially — is likely here to stay.

“This is definitely the worst air quality we’ve seen since we started measuring 20 years ago,” he said. “Obviously we can’t predict the future and we can’t say with any certainty this will happen every year, but with climate change, yes, this is becoming an ongoing trend.”

Other experts agree.

“Widespread smoke from synchronous fires across much of western North America are a game-changer for how we think about and cope with fire impacts,” said John Abatzoglou, a climate scientist at the University of Idaho.

Abatzoglou noted that recent studies have predicted that increased wildfire activity will lead to an increase in “smoke waves" per year. A smoke wave is a term describing two or more consecutive days of air that contains fine, potentially harmful particles that can travel hundreds of miles and poison the air far from the actual fire source.

Air quality experts and doctors have been in high demand this week, as locals question whether it’s safe to be outside. Though it’s easy to feel helpless in a situation controlled by Mother Nature, Bosisio and others say there are steps everyone can take to mitigate the risk of health problems.

A woman wears a mask outside Tiantan Park in Beijing on Nov. 17, 2016. Authorities warned of harmful levels of air quality and issued an orange alert.

Rolex Dela Pena, European Pressphoto Agency

“Stay indoors, limit strenuous activity, close the windows and run air conditioning,” Bosisio said. “If you don’t have A/C, try to find a public place, like the library or community center, that might have cleaner air. Now is really the time to check in with your neighbors, especially ones with children, or elderly relatives to make sure they’re doing alright. And if you have A/C, maybe invite them over so they can get some clean air, too.”

And don’t go rushing out to buy an air purifier or a mask — those are often a waste of money. Air purifiers have a habit of creating Ozone as they’re cleaning the air, which is also bad for your health. Masks might look cool, but that’s about all they’re doing.

Jennifer Flynt, the chief public information officer at Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality, said that while masks are often readily available, they’re typically not helpful.

“The message we’re getting from health authorities is that most masks are not effective and can give a false sense of security,” Flynt said.

World's most polluted megacities

Dr. Gopal Allada, M.D., an associate professor in the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Oregon Health and Sciences University’s School of Medicine in Portland, said people who want to wear masks need to look for either the P-100 or N-95 variety.

Those masks “are worn by people who work with pollution, so they’re fitted and snug and appropriate to block out micro particles that can get deep in your lungs,” Allada said. They’re also considerably more impressive looking than whatever you buy in bulk at your local grocery store.

Allada cautioned elderly people, children, pregnant women and anyone with lung disease to stay inside as much as possible. He pointed out that strenuous exercises such as running or intense hiking — popular activities in the Pacific Northwest —lead to people taking faster, deeper breaths.

“People who live here in the Pacific Northwest, we love the outdoors,” Bosisio said. “This is what we really live for — we put up with the rain, wet and cold for these three glorious months. When smoke takes that way from us, it’s just not cool.”

Pregnant women must be especially mindful. In a variety of observational studies, Allada said expectant mothers who were regularly exposed to poor air quality had a tendency to give birth to children who were underweight, premature and sometimes had “increased incidents of asthma.”

“When government organizations say it’s bad air quality, those are times that people need to listen and stay indoors,” Allada said.

Fortunately, it’s easy to stay in the know. You can download the Air Quality Index app to your phone, and readings are regularly updated on state websites. Flynt at Oregon DEQ said there are ongoing conversations about if DEQ should move its monitors to new locations to get better data for the public.

“We’re often telling people, it can be bad one minute and OK the next, so you need to check conditions regularly,” Flynt said. If someone doesn’t have access to a computer or smartphone, she recommends using the 5-3-1 rule: if you can see well over five miles in the distance, the air quality is generally good. If visibility is less than three miles, it’s usually unhealthy, and likely deteriorating. If visibility is less than one mile, just stay inside.

For those interested in comparing Mother Nature’s air quality to cigarette consequences, there’s the app, “S***! I Smoke,” which uses live pollution data to calculate the equivalent number of cigarettes one has “smoked” by breathing in bad air.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com