Kendi and his mom Seyia live in the Rhino Reserve at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Black rhinos are critically endangered, largely due to their horns being sought after by poachers. Kendi was born last July 17, 2017 and already is over 1,000 lbs. His name means 'the loved one' in Swahili.

CINCINNATI – A visitor to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Tuesday was bitten by a rhinoceros, according to police dispatchers.

Dispatch confirmed one person was hurt by the zoo's baby black rhinoceros Kendi during a private encounter.

The Cincinnati Fire Department was called to the zoo.

The incident is under review, according to zoo spokeswoman Michelle Curry. The incident occurred during a standard, behind-the-scenes tour with staff. Hundreds of people do the same tour every year without incident, she said.

The zoo tweeted an update Tuesday afternoon.

"Kendi, the one-year-old rhino, nipped the tip of an adult male's right index finger during a behind the scenes encounter earlier today. The guest is being treated for a minor injury and expected to be fine," zoo officials said via social media.

The zoo’s black rhino Seyia gave birth to Kendi, which means “the loved one” in Swahili, in July 2017. She was the first black rhino to be born at the Cincinnati Zoo since 1999. The species is critically endangered because of poaching and habitat loss. Fewer the 5,000 black rhinos remain in the world.

The Cincinnati Zoo is no stranger to incidents with its animals.

In 2016, a boy scaled a fence and fell 15 feet into a moat in the gorilla exhibit. That fall allowed Harambe, a 17-year-old gorilla, to reach the child and drag him around, ultimately forcing zoo officials to fatally shoot the primate.

A federal report found the barrier separating primates and humans inside the Cincinnati Zoo was just fine – right up until the moment the child fell into the gorilla exhibit May 28, 2016.

