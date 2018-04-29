Avengers: Infinity War has made box-office history, soaring into theaters with a $250 million opening weekend, comScore estimates. It's the biggest opening of all time, smashing the record previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which opened in 2015 with almost $248 million.

Marvel's superhero extravaganza, the third Avengers movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, earned another $380 million internationally, for a total of $630 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five: John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, a distant second with $10.6 million in its fourth weekend ($148.2 million total); Amy Schumer's I Feel Pretty (No. 3 with $8.1 million, $29.6 million total); Dwayne Johnson's Rampage (No. 4, $7.1 million, $77.9 million total); and Marvel's Black Panther (No. 5 with $4.4 million for $688 million total).

Thanos (Josh Brolin) is out to smash superheroes and grab some Infinity Stones in "Avengers: Infinity War."

Final numbers are expected Monday.

