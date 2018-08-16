Hot concept cars attracted to Monterey's Week of Cars

Genesis comes to Monterey with its Essentia concept, which it showed at car shows earlier this year. Here it is from the front...

Genesis

In the real world, people are increasingly buying SUVs -- lots of them, big and small, mainstream and luxury -- as they switch over from cars.

But at the Monterey Week of Cars in California next week, the focus remains squarely on, well, cars. And this year, automakers are showing up with slew of new concepts and models with nary an SUV in sight.

For the series of shows capped by the Super Bowl of exhibitions, the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, automakers are revealing a bevy of sexy supercars. Both Infiniti and Audi are among those planning splashy introductions of their new electric dream mobiles. Hyundai's Genesis brand will bring its own concept that was shown earlier this year at other shows. And BMW will introduce a new car model in addition to some of its concepts.While many are only concepts, they collectively point to the direction of the auto industry. That direction includes challenging Tesla, which has been taking a big bite out of the luxury markets with its long-range electric luxury models.

Without mentioning Tesla or the revised roadster it plans, Infiniti says its Prototype 10 concept car will be a "daring electrified speedster." The car, which appears to be a single seater, is going to be "providing a window into the brand’s desire to deliver driving pleasure and thrilling performance from electrified powertrains."

A drawing of the car released to drum up interest in the unveiling shows a sleek, highly angular design. The car is "a natural evolution of the form language first seen in the Infiniti Q Inspiration," one of its concepts that was a hit when introduced at a previous exhib itions. It also gives Infiniti a chance to make a point about how it plans to offer electrified versions of all its production models starting in 2021.

Audi will present its own electric supercar concept, called the PB 18 e-tron. It is meant to evoke memories of the Audi R18 e-tron, a racer. It was designed at Audi's design shop in Malibu, California.

BMW hasn't revealed which model it will show the world at Monterey, but says it will unveil a new production car. It will use the occasion to again display the performance version if its big, new 8-Series coupe and give the North American debut to its Concept M8 Gran Coupe.

More: Vroom-vroom! Sotheby's to auction 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

More: Rare Lamborghini owned by one of the Beatles is up for auction

More: Infiniti Q Inspiration concept meant to inspire future car lineup

Genesis, the luxury brand that has won critical attention but is still struggling to plant itself alongside the likes of Mercedes-Benz and BMW when it comes to sales, plans to show off the Essentia concept that it unveiled earlier this year.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com