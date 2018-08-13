August's #avgeek gallery: 30 cool aviation photos
Painted in a deep TWA red, an MD-80 belonging to the museum soaks in the mid-summer heat at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
The Manhattan skyline rises as United Airlines jets operate at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
Visitors board a restored TWA Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
A Lockheed Constellation squeaks its nose over the top of a Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Used as a private jet, TWA operated a Lockheed Jetstar. A renovated version is seen at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
A Delta Air Lines MD-88 passes under Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport's tower on a warm summer's day in July 2018.
Customers grab a drink at United Airlines' new Polaris lounge bar at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
The Manhattan skyline rises behind United Airlines jets at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
Tables at United Airlines' invitation-only Classified restaurant sit waiting for their next customers at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
United Airlines recently installed its latest Polaris Lounge, located in Newark Liberty International Airport in June, 2018.
A Boeing 717 takes off from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July 2018.
A full size Lockheed L-1011 simulator is in process of being restored at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
Former aircraft seats make for an impromptu theatre at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
Found inside the front passenger door on most aircraft, a build plate notes the TWA DC-9-83, otherwise known as an MD-80, at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
Giant cutaway models fill the floor of the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. The model in the foreground is a Lockheed L-1011, while a Boeing 747 classic in the rear.
Rear air stairs welcome visitors aboard one of the few remaining Martin 4-0-4 'propliners.' The one seen here is located at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Coach-style seats with first-class legroom fill the cabin of a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The ever-gorgeous Lockheed Constellation, restored in TWA livery at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Passengers await their next flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
United Airlines jets await their next flights from at the airline's Newark Liberty International Airport hub in June 2018.
The rear of a restored Lockheed Constellation held two bathrooms, plus a functional powder room. The set-up is seen here at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The unique rear layout of a restored Lockheed Constellation indicates it was converted to a dual purpose passenger/cargo aircraft. The airplane lives at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Table-style seating occupies a mini-cabin aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The Springfield-Branson National Airport, located near Springfield, Missouri, is relatively empty on a slow Sunday afternoon in July 2018.
A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-700 pulls up to a gate at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri, in July 2018.
Passenger seats aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
The view out the window of a Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Nicknamed 'Skyliner Kansas City,' a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner rests at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
Clouds above and below made for a pleasing sight aboard a Delta Connection flight between Springfield, Missouri, and Atlanta in July, 2018.
A Boeing 767-400 takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July, 2018, bound for Europe.

July 

July's #avgeek photo gallery
An Emirates Airbus A380 taxies out for departure past the FAA tower at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A friendly robot asks for feedback outside of a sports-themed restaurant at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A ramp worker opens up the front cargo door on an All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-300 after it arrived from Tokyo to Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Tails representing a wide variety of international airlines line a terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A particularly warn stretch of ramp lists numerous aircraft types at a parking stop at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Two AeroTrain cars await work at a maintenance facility at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Hector Murcia spray paints aircraft names onto the parking locations on a terminal A ramp at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Slips of paper note details on incoming international flights at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Each will need mobile lounges to take the passengers to immigration control.
Passengers queue to board an Air India flight to Delhi at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
The unique architecture of Washington DC's Dulles International Airport, seen on June 29, 2018.
Duty Manager Brad Weems, working in operations, takes a phone call during an afternoon shift at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A business jet taxies out for departure as a United Airlines Boeing 777 heads off into the evening from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
An Air France A380 dwarfs the nearby porter Q400 turboprop at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines logo is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
The unique font of Washington's Dulles International Airport frames a ticket agent processing passengers early in the morning on June 29, 2018.
Clad in a Star Alliance scheme, an Air India Boeing 777-300 sets out for New Delhi, India, at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Passengers mill about Terminal B in Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Bags take a ride down a conveyor belt after arriving on a Porter Bombardier Q400 from Toronto at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A Korean Air Boeing 777-300 lands at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018 as an Emirates A380 waits to depart for Dubai.
A passengers checks on a connecting flight at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines jets are readied for their next flight at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Airport operations escorts the massive Airbus A380 as it taxies out for departure at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The jet's wingspan is so large it can reach past the taxiway, presenting a risk of damaging equipment.
Fire trucks await a call they hope never comes at a remote station at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A mobile lounge controller directs the unique busses around Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The position is likely the only such in the U.S.
An Emirates Airbus A380 taxies out to Runway 30 at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Planes line up at their gates at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Doors slide shut at the Turkish Airlines lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Tails representing a wide variety of international airlines line the terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines jets queue in line to depart Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A330 boards for its flight back to Europe at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767 taxies out for departure as a United Express CRJ takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
Aircraft line up for the evening departures bank at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767 departs for Europe at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.

June

June's #avgeek photo gallery
Lufthansa's Airbus A350-900 taxis to a gate after its first landing in Vancouver, Canada, on May 1, 2018.
The economy cabin aboard Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX, seen at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX, seen at its delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
Qatar Airways CEO poses for a photo aboard Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
A Thai Airways tail breaks up a line of Cathay Pacific jets at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
Spectators snap cell photos of British Airways' Airbus A380 as it lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
An Alaska Airlines/Horizon Air Embraer E170 jet passes a company Bombardier Q400 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on June 3, 2018.
An Ohana ATR turboprop awaits its next load of passengers in warm Honolulu on June 3, 2018.
Smoke and laze gather in towering columns above Kapoho Bay on the Big Island of Hawaii as lava flows into the ocean from the Kilauea eruption on June 4, 2018, as seen from a Paradise Helicopter over the site.
A fountain of lava 25 stories talls gushes out of a fissure during the Kilauea volcanic eruption on June 4, 2018, on Hawaii's Big Island as seen from a Paradise Helicopter over the site.
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 boards at Kona International Airport on June 4, 2018.
A lone Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 holds down the ramp at Hilo International Airport on June 4, 2018, on the Big Island in Hawaii.
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 boards for its flight back to Honolulu from Hilo International Airport in Hawaii on June 4, 2018.
An Air Canada Express Dash 8 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
A China Airlines Boeing 747 pulls into a gate at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport on April 18, 2018.
An Air Canada Express Dash 8 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver, Canada, on May 1, 2018.
Workers load a China Airlines Airbus A330 at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
Cathay Pacific jets occupy the ramp at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
A Cathay Dragon Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
Passengers gather for a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Kona on June 3, 2018.
A Dragonair Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
Clouds gather as the sun sets on the South China Sea, seen from aboard a China Airlines A330 en route to Taipei from Hong Kong on April 18, 2018.
An EVA Air Boeing 777-300 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
A China Airlines Airbus A350-900 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
An Air Canada Airbus A319 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
An Air Canada Boeing 787 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
Members of the media and invited guests walk through Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
This retro photo from 1981 shows a Qantas Boeing 747SP handout picture provide at Tullamarine Airport. Qantas has announced plans to retire the last of its 747s by 2023.
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce (left) and Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon (right) pose for a photo during a Sydney press conference that announced a new partnership between the otherwise fierce rivals.
Australian carrier Qantas shows one of its new Boeing 787-9 'Dreamliners' painted in a special livery.
A Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330-300 is welcomed after the carrier's first flight to Moscow Vnukovo Airport from Hong Kong on May 18, 2018.

May

May's #avgeek photo gallery
Passengers wait to board a KLM Boeing 747 at Amsterdam Schipol Airport on April 1, 2018.
A gaggle of mostly Air India tails at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
White fluffy clouds fill the skies on a Delta Air Lines MD-88 flying between Atlanta and Charleston, S.C., on March 24, 2018.
The decidely retro look of a Delta Air Lines MD-88 flight deck is broken up by iPads while waiting for its next flight in Charleston, S.C., on March 24, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 awaits its delivery flight at Boeing's South Carolina factory in March, 2018.
Boeing's first 787-10 widebody jet, destined to launch customer Singapore Airlines, is painted with a light display during a delivery ceremony at the company's factory in North Charleston, S.C., on March 25, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in North Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in North Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
A flight attendant prepares meals for passengers aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight from South Carolina to Singapore.
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, fresh from the factory, lands at Singapore Changi Airport on March 28, 2018.
A Vistara Airbus A320neo pulls into a gate at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 lands at Changi International Airport in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
A Finnair Airbus A350 is pushed off the gate for its return flight to Helsinki while in Hong Kong on April 18, 2018.
A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 taxis to a gate at Changi International Airport in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
KLM jets, seen at Amsterdam Schipol International Airport on April 1, 2018.
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330 lands at Changi International Airport in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
Singapore Airlines jets are readied for their next flights as a company A380 is set to land at Changi International Airport on March 29, 2018.
A plane ot Scoot Airlines, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, lands in Singapore in March 2018.
A Republic of Singapore Fokker 50 taxies for departure from Changi International Airport on March 29, 2018.
Clad with a very involved livery, a Firefly ATR taxis to a gate after landing at Singpaore Changi International on March 29, 2018.
Ready for a 14 hour flight, Singapore Airlines' long-haul business class aboard the Airbus A350, seen in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
The northern lights are visible over central Greenland as seen from a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Amsterdam on March 31, 2018.
A Vistara Airbus A320neo is readied for its next flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 taxis to a gate at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
Passengers enjoy a short flight between Delhi and Guwahati, India, on a Vistara A320neo on April 2, 2018.
The green hills of India's Assam region fill the window as a Vistara A320neo lands in Guwahati on April 2, 2018.
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 is readied for its next flight in Guwahati, India, on April 2, 2018.
Low-cost carrier jets line up for their next flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 13, 2018.
An Air India Boeing 747, set for VIP flights, rests at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 13, 2018.
Passengers watch as a British Airways Airbus A380 is towed to a remote stand in Hong Kong to await its return to London on April 18, 2018.

April

April's #avgeek photo gallery
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A KLM Airbus A330 moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A sign denotes a quiet area of Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
The terminal at Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
An Air Canada Express turboprop moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A shot of a terminal in at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Instructions for various aircraft types are seen outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A view from the outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An employee peers out of a regional aircraft at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is refueled at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Air Canada Express turbo props are seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Visitors look at an aquarium inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
An Air New Zealand Boeing 777 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A KLM Airbus A330 moves past billowing clouds at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Tails of Rouge, Air Canada's leisure unit, sit at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An indoor nature walk at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A display inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An view from the control tower at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A WestJet Boeing 737 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft takes off into a dusk sky at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Visitors watch airfield operations at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A China Airlines aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada Express turboprop at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
An EVA Air jet is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.

March

#avgeek photo gallery: 30 cool aviation pics
A JetBlue Airbus tail is seen on an Airbus taxiing for takeoff while another company Airbus A320 lands at New York's JFK International Airport in January 2016.
An Airbus A320, A319, and A321 -- all in the colors of US Airways -- are seen at Phoenix Sky-Harbor Airport in May 2014.
US Airways' Airbus A319 and A320 jets are seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in May 2014.
A 'VIP' Airbus A319 lands at Farnborough, England, in July 2014.
A JetBlue Airbus A321 taxis after arriving to New York's JFK International Airport in January 2016.
US Airways, which has since merger with American, unveiled this Airbus A319 with a Pittsburgh Steelers paint scheme in September 2007.
The economy class cabin on Delta Air Line's new Airbus A321 is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
A British Airways Airbus A319 painted to commemorate London's 2012 Olympics takes off from London Heathrow in March 2016.
Air Asia Airbus jets line the gates at Terminal Two of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in June 2016.
An Air China Airbus A319 takes off from Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan in May 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A319 takes off from Las Vegas in October 2016.
An easyJet Airbus lands at Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport in August 2016.
An easyJet Airbus lands at Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport in August 2016.
An Airbus jet takes off in November 2016.
An Aer Lingus Airbus A320 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport in August 2016.
A Pegasus Airbus jet is seen at the Stockholm-Arlanda airport in July 2017.
An American Airlines Airbus A319 is dwarfed by the much larger Korean Air Airbus A380 at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2016.
An Air Canada Airbus A320 takes off from Vancouver International Airport in British Columbia in December 2016.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in February 2017.
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A320 kicks up spray as it lands at Portland (Ore.) International Airport in Oregon in February 2017.
An American Airlines Airbus A321 takes off from San Francisco International Airport in March 2017.
A Frontier Airbus A320neo pulls into a gate at Denver International Airport in May 2017.
The first Air Serbia Airbus A319-100 is escorted by a Serbian Air Force MIG 29 fighter as it flies over Belgrade on Oct. 23, 2013.
A Frontier Airbus A319 lands under high winds in Denver International Airport in May 2017.
An Air Canada Airbus A321 lands in Vancouver International Airport in British Columbia in June 2017.
A jetBlue Airbus A320 lands in view of Mount Rainier at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July 2017.
An EVA Air jet with a themed paint job is readied for the first flight of the morning at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan in August 2017.
Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A320s line the low-cost terminal gates in Hong Kong in August 2017.
A Frontier Airbus A321 taxis to a gate ahead of a storm at Denver International Airport in May 2017.
A Philippines Airbus A321 lands at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan in August 2017.
A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2017.
An Edelweiss Airbus A320 prepares for its next flight from Zurich International Airport on Oct. 9, 2017.
With iconic Mt. Rainier forming a dramatic backdrop, a Virgin American Airbus A320 Boeing 737 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September of 2015.
An Aegean Airbus A320 lands at Munich Airport in Germany in October 2017.
A Lufthansa Airbus A320 taxis to the gate after landing at Munich Airport in Germany in October 2017.
A picture taken on June 21, 2017, shows an Airbus A321 neo during a flying display at the International Paris Air Show.
An Air Berlin Airbus A320 takes off from Munich Airport in Germany in October 2017.
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 is seen in front amid the evening rush lineup at Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport in December 2017.
In this photograph taken Oct. 15, 2008, ground crew stand next to a newly-inducted Air India Airbus A319 aircraft in Hyderabad.
LATAM Airlines personnel work on preparations for the official presentation of the Airbus A319 that was to transport Pope Francis during his visit to Peru in 2018. It's seen here at a hangar in Callao, Peru.
The new Airbus A320neo rolls on the runway of Toulouse-Blagnac airport in France after completing its first flight on Sept. 25, 2014.
This May 6, 2016 photo shows the logo of the Airbus Group in Suresnes, outside Paris.
A file photo from Oct. 23, 2015, shows an Airbus A319 of Easyjet crossing a runway at Schoenfeld airport in Berlin.
An Airbus A320 registration of Russian carrier Aeroflot taxis at Riga International Airport in Latvia on Dec. 21, 2016.
A DLR A320 Airbus Advanced Technology Research Aircraft (ATRA) of the German Aerospace Center (DLR) takes off from the U.S. Air Force base in Ramstein, near Kaiserslautern, Germany, on Jan. 24, 2018.
An Airbus A320 jet of China's Sichuan Airlines flies past the Grand Hotel en route to the Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan on Jan. 21, 2018.
In a file picture taken Oct. 19, 2007, an airplane for Spanish low-cost airline Vueling takes from the Barcelona airport.
This August 21, 2015, file photo shows an EgyptAir Airbus A320 taking off from Vienna International Airport in Austria.
A TAP Portugal Airbus A319 jet takes off from London's Heathrow Airport on March 5, 2016.

January/February

Bombardier's line-up of commercial passenger planes
A US Airways Express Bombardier CRJ200 departs Boston Logan International Airport in September 2008.
One of the last Horizon Air Bombardier Dash 8s is pushed back for departure from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in October 2008.
The muted, earthy colors of Ethiopian Airlines fill the cabin of a Bombardier Q400 between flights at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in September 2011.
A United Airways -- yes United -- Bombardier Dash 8 lands at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in February 2014. United Airways is a Bangladeshi carrier.
Passengers board a US Airways Express Bombardier CRJ-200 jet at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in May 2014.
Operating for Bombardier, a company CRJ-900 lands at the 2014 Farnborough Airshow in the England on July 11, 2014.
A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-900 is dwarfed by an arriving Airbus A380 superjumbo jet in Los Angeles International Airport in December 2014.
Bombardier's first C Series 300 jet taxis for its first flight on a very cold day near the company's Montreal headquarters in February 2015.
Bombardier's first C Series 300 jet returns from its first flight on a very cold day near the company's Montreal headquarters in February 2015.
An Air Canada Express Dash 8 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
An Alaska Air Bombardier CRJ-700 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2015.
An American Eagle Dash 8 lands at Charlotte International Airport in October 2015.
A Delta Connection Bobmardier CRJ-700 taxis into the gate after arrival while an Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 heads out for departure at a wet Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in March 2016.
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-700 taxis past a gaggle of international widebody jets at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in April 2016.
Bombardier pilots show Delta Air Lines employees around a new C Series jet cockpit during a visit to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
A Ravn Alaska Dash 8 lands at Anchorage Ted Stevens International Airport in May 2016.
A Lufthansa Regional Bombardier CRJ-900 taxis to the terminal after landing in Frankfurt, Germany in June 2016.
A Delta Connection Bobmardier CRJ-700 (below) lands while an Embraer E170/75 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in June 2016.
A flybe Bombardier Q400 lands at Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport in August 2016.
A United Express CRJ regional jet is looks tiny as it is dwarfed by the massive Emirates Airbus A380 taxiing behind it at San Francisco International Airport on Oct. 23, 2016.
An American Eagle Bombardier CRJ-70 taxis to the terminal after arriving at Chicago O'Hare International Airport in November 2016.
Multiple Bombardier CRJ regional jets line up ahead of their next flights at the Salt Lake City airport in November 2016.
Easy to spot in bright red, a civil defense Bombardier Dash 8 taxis out for departure at Vancouver International Airport in December 2016.
A Delta Connection CRJ-700 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in February 2017.
An Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, bound for Portland, Ore., in February 2017.
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-200 preps for departure from San Francisco International Airport while a company Airbus A319 lands neary in March, 2017.
A United Express Bombardier CRJ-700 taxis after landing at Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.
An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 is followed closely by an Alaska Airlines Bombardier Q400 as each taxi to gates at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in March 2017.
An Air Canada Express Bombardier Q400 turns in to the terminal at Vancouver International Airport in March 2017.
A United Express CRJ-200 lands at Denver International Airport in May 2017.
An Alaska Airlines Bombardier CRJ-700 lands at SeaTac International Airport in May 2017.
An Alaska Air Bombardier Q400 departs SeaTac International Airport in May 2017.
A WestJet Bobmardier Q400 takes off under a beautiful sunset at Vancouver International Airport in June 2017.
An Air Canada Express Bombardier Q400 lands at SeaTac International Airport in July 2017.
An airBaltic C Series 300 taxis in after landing at Amsterdam Schiphol in October 2017.
A Swiss International CSeries 100 jet taxis for departure at Zurich International Airport in Switzerland in October 2017.
A Swiss International CSeries 100 jet departs Zurich International Airport in Switzerland in October 2017.
A Swiss International C Series 100 jet deplanes passengers at London City Airport in October 2017.
A Lufthansa CityLine Bombardier CRJ-700 lands in Munich in October 2017.
A Croatia Air Bombardier Q400 lands in Munich in October, 2017.