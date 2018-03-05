At least 91 people have died and another 160 injured after powerful rain and dust storms lashed parts of northern and western India on Wednesday night.

Disaster relief official Sanjay Kumar said the worst damage occurred in the northern city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh state — home to the famous Taj Mahal monument — where 43 people including children were killed. Many of them died when their homes collapsed and in lightning strikes as wind speeds reached up to 80 mph.

At least 27 people died and another 100 were injured in the western state of Rajasthan, the Press Trust of India news agency reported. The powerful winds and dust uprooted hundreds of trees.

Hemant Gera, secretary for disaster management and relief in Rajasthan, told the BBC that this is the worst damage he has seen in his 20 years in office.

Weather.com meteorologist Chris Dolce said that "a cluster of strong thunderstorms developed in northwest India and swept through northern parts of the country. The storms were accompanied by high winds, which not only caused damage but also swept dust into the region."

The storm caught people by surprise because monsoon season is more than six weeks away.

Strong storms are again possible in the affected areas on Thursday and Friday, AccuWeather predicted. Largely dry conditions are expected to return by the weekend, though a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out.

Extremely hot weather is in store as well, with temperatures expected to exceed 110 degrees through Saturday before temperatures moderate to normal levels — 105 degrees — early next week, AccuWeather said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

