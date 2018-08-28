Robb Kulin, one of 12 members of NASA's 2017 astronaut class, has resigned for personal reasons a year later, the space agency confirmed.

An engineer who gave up his SpaceX job to join a NASA astronaut class has decided to resign effective Friday, the space agency said.

The decision, which Alaska native Robb Kulin has not commented on publicly, is the first time in 50 years that an astronaut candidate has resigned, according to CollectSpace.com.

He was halfway through a two-year training program that astronaut candidates must complete before being eligible for flight assignments.

“If we could really try to help people realize that borders are something that we create, and they’re not natural, I think we would just make the world a better place,” Kulin, then 33, said during a June 2017 press conference introducing a dozen astronaut candidates.

NASA said he cited personal reasons in his departure, which the Houston Chronicle first reported.

Before his selection, Kulin led SpaceX’s Launch Chief Engineering group for flight reliability. If he had become an astronaut, he might have had the opportunity one day to fly atop a Falcon 9 rocket he had helped design and build.

Kulin was from Anchorage, earned a master's degree in materials science and doctorate in engineering, and had previous experience as a commercial fisherman in Alaska and as a technician drilling ice cores in Antarctica to support climate research.

He started at SpaceX headquarters in California in 2011, working on the first upgrade of the Falcon 9. He later helped investigate a Falcon 9 failure.

"My whole goal coming out of that, and I would say the team’s whole goal, was to make sure that the Falcon 9 was as reliable and successful as possible for SpaceX’s commercial partners but also, of course very importantly, for the crew that will fly on that vehicle," he said last year. "It’s something just that helped us grow stronger and me grow stronger as an engineer."

SpaceX is within months of launching its first test flight of a Falcon 9 carrying a Crew Dragon capsule from Kennedy Space Center. A test flight with a crew headed to the International Space Station could follow that unmanned flight next spring.

SpaceX did not comment on Kulin's departure from NASA.

A new astronaut candidate won't replace Kulin, NASA officials said.

As trainees, astronaut candidates study International Space Station systems, spacewalking techniques, robotics skills, and aircraft flight readiness using two-person T-38 jets. They also receive Russian language training, necessary to serve on a space station expedition.

The candidates must complete military water survival training, pass a swimming test and become qualified scuba divers to practice spacewalks in Johnson Space Center's giant swimming pool. The Neutral Buoyancy Lab, its official title, simulates working in microgravity.

Asked in a NASA interview what he would bring to Mars, Kulin, who grew up ski racing, said skis. As a boy, he recalled reading about great ocean explorers and feeling as if he had missed his time.

"But once I realized kind of what space was, I realized that was actually the place that I wanted to go," he said. "It’s probably one of the remaining frontiers for exploration and to try to push the limits of mankind."

His advice to students then: Focus not on getting high marks on tests but on building "that great foundation of understanding, which is the important part, and it really helps later on in life."

Kulin was at Cape Canaveral last year preparing for a SpaceX cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station when he took a break, stepped away from his console and his phone rang. It was NASA's astronaut office offering him a job.

"Pretty awesome moment," he told NASA.

Kulin's last official Twitter messages as an astronaut candidate came April 30 and May 1 during a visit to the Space Coast. He said it was "incredible to be back at the cape" to see the "awesome work" of his former SpaceX colleagues, linking to a photo that is no longer available.

NASA's remaining astronaut candidates from Kulin's class are Kayla Barron, Zena Cardman, Raja Chari, Matthew Dominick, Bob Hines, Warren Hoburg, Jonny Kim, Jasmin Moghbeli, Loral O'Hara, Frank Rubio and Jessica Watkins. In addition, NASA lists 39 active astronauts eligible for flight assignments.

