With an Aston Martin, you can drive wherever you want to go fast and in high style -- now, maybe even to the sky.

The British luxury automaker unveiled its concept of a flying car Tuesday, calling it the Volante Vision Concept.

With vertical taking-off and landing capabilities like a helicopter, the Volante Vision is designed as a self-driving -- on in this case, flying -- hybrid vehicle at home on the ground or in the sky. It is designed for three passengers with the goal of reducing traffic congestions and short people’s commute to work.

Don't get set to write a check just yet: The earlier that the car would be flying would be the middle of the next decade, said spokesman Matthew Clarke.

“The concept is intended to demonstrate new technologies, materials and elegant forms – it is a design and R&D study but we are considering routes to production as part of the design,” said Aston Martin spokesman Matt Clarke.

And the price? If it were actually for sale, it probably would run around a cool $9.3 million at current exchange rates.

But hey, no one ever said Aston Martin's come cheap. The high-performance luxury cars are best known as the cars of Bond -- James Bond. And 007 would seem totally at home in this one.

With two smaller propellers at the front and one large one at the rear, the flying car looks like a jumboized version of a drone. Or, if you will, a spaceship. Among the partners were Rolls-Royce, the aircraft-engine maker, not the famous car makers, now a unit of BMW.

“We need to look at alternative solutions to reduce congestion, cut pollution and improve mobility,” Andy Palmer, CEO of Aston Martin, said in a statement. “Air travel will be a crucial part in the future of transportation.”

