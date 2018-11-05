Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions Question: Can the 747 be saved? It's sad to see the most beautiful and iconic passenger plane ever built being retired. Answer: The 747 will remain in service in cargo operations for several more years. In passenger service, it has been overtaken economically. The new fuel-efficient twins cost so much less to operate that the 747 cannot compete. Four-engine airplanes are becoming more rare due to economics and the technical advances of the twins. This trend will continue. 01 / 48 Question: Can the 747 be saved? It's sad to see the most beautiful and iconic passenger plane ever built being retired. Answer: The 747 will remain in service in cargo operations for several more years. In passenger service, it has been overtaken economically. The new fuel-efficient twins cost so much less to operate that the 747 cannot compete. Four-engine airplanes are becoming more rare due to economics and the technical advances of the twins. This trend will continue. 01 / 48

Question: What kind of hardware and software technology do pilots use when flying planes?

— Abby Beattie, Durban, South Africa

Answer: Hardware and software vary by manufacturer and operator. Flight management computers use very complex software to perform a myriad of tasks. The interface is improving with airplanes such as the Boeing 787 and Airbus A350.

The hardware and software is designed and tested specifically for the type of airplane. It is not like a Windows or Apple system.

Q: Do you believe the airlines really can lock hackers out of taking over fully fly-by-wire airplanes?

— Michael Stockton, Denver

A: When you totally isolate the network, then it is easier to keep out hackers. There are very careful protocols regarding access into critical computer systems. Additionally, different manufacturers and different operating systems are used for redundancy.

It is not possible to get into the flight control computers via the Internet.

Q: If a plane were struck by an EMP, are there backup systems for manual control by the pilots?

— Sean Patrick, Labelle, Fla.

A: An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) would affect airplanes differently depending on when the plane was designed. Modern electronic jets (fly by wire) have shielded computers and wiring, protecting the ability to control the airplane. Older airplanes have manual (cable) backup systems.

Q: Does the pilot see the ground by looking through the window, or is it done through computerized mechanisms?

— Rony, Philadelphia

A: Through the windows.

Some airplanes have enhanced vision systems that use computer technology to augment the pilots vision, but normally it is looking through the windows.

Q: I was an airline employee in data processing for 20 years from 1974 to 1994. I'd be interested in any pilot comments in aircraft changes since then, particularly in cockpit avionics.

— John Nuss, Palm Harbor, Fla.

A: The capabilities of modern flight management computers are much better than in the 1990s. There are more fly-by-wire airplanes in airline fleets. Business jets have synthetic vision and enhanced vision. Heads up displays are better. Modern Navigation Displays and Primary Flight Displays are much better.

Overall the technology has progressed significantly.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

