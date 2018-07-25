April the giraffe with her new baby calf shortly after she gave birth Saturday morning.

USA TODAY

After months of questions and rumors, Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch announced Wednesday the news millions of worldwide giraffe fans have been waiting to hear: April the giraffe is pregnant again.

Last month, the park announced it was sending 30 days worth of fecal samples to another zoo's laboratory for progesterone testing to confirm the pregnancy, 14 months after April gave birth to her calf, Tajiri on site at the park.

Keeper Allysa Swilley had collected a fecal sample from April's stall over the course of a month. The samples were secured in plastic bags, labeled and dated before being put in freezer storage.

April is months into her pregnancy and due to give birth in early spring 2019, park officials said.

Last year, Southern Tier residents and others from around the nation and world watched, as the heavily pregnant giraffe captivated audiences on the park's live stream during the final weeks of her pregnancy.

On April 15, 2017, more than a million viewers tuned in to watch April give birth to a healthy, male calf named Tajiri.

“April’s prior pregnancy facilitated an immeasurable amount of education and appreciation for giraffes," Patch said in a news release. "We’re very proud of our captive management and propagation program and eager to continue doing all we can to help bring this species awareness and tangible results towards conservation.”

Fans will once again be able to follow April's progress throughout her pregnancy on social media, the park said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com