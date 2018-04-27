Airlines constantly tweak their schedules, trying to find profitable new routes or pulling the plug on ones that have underperformed. Airports and communities court these new services.

There are dozens of changes to airline routes each month. Here's a look at some of the most interesting:

Southwest reveals more of its Hawaii plans

Southwest Airlines will eventually fly to four airports in Hawaii once it launches its service to the state.

The four Hawaii destinations will be Honolulu (island of Oahu), Kahului (Maui), Lihue (Kauai) and Kona (Hawaii's “Big Island").

Southwest didn’t reveal specific dates or routes, but its plans for Hawaii have been highly anticipated ever since the airline announced its intent to fly there in 2017.

CEO Gary Kelly said last week that the company’s first Hawaii flights will begin later this year or in early 2019, and start with just one route between the West Coast and one destination in Hawaii.

IN DEPTH: Southwest Airlines says it will fly to four Hawaii destinations

He didn't disclose additional details, but he did say that Southwest wouldn't have just a single Hawaii route for long.

"We would like to ramp up pretty rapidly and, ultimately, to those four airports,'' he said.

For Southwest, the flights to Hawaii will give the carrier its most significant service expansion since it began flying internationally in 2014. The airline now serves numerous destinations across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Hawaii is one of the top leisure destinations for U.S. travelers. Southwest officials say Hawaii flights have long been a top request from the carrier's frequent fliers.

TODAY IN THE SKY: The world's top frequent-flier awards for 2018 go to ...

ARCHIVES (2014): Southwest's first day of international is in the books (story continues below)

Southwest goes international: Scenes from its Caribbean inaugurals Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014. 01 / 35 Passengers don complimentary snorkel gear that Southwest handed out on its second-ever international flight -- which flew from BWI to Montego Bay, Jamaica, on July 1, 2014. 01 / 35

JetBlue adds three cities amid L.A.-area shakeup

Three western cities – Ontario, Calif., Steamboat Springs, Colo., and Bozeman, Mont. – will be added JetBlue’s route map later this year as the airline adjusts its Western strategy.

JetBlue is shaking up its service to the Los Angeles area with one-fourth fewer flights at its Long Beach focus city and more at other regional airports in the area.

The changes include the resumption of flights at Ontario, more cross-country flights at Burbank and the expansion of seasonal service to Palm Springs.

At the Ontario International Airport, located about 40 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, JetBlue will add one daily round-trip flight to its busiest hub at New York JFK. JetBlue last served Ontario in 2008.

IN-DEPTH: JetBlue adds three new cities in West, but trims at Long Beach

LOCAL REPORT: JetBlue adds 3 new non-stop route to Steamboat Springs

In the Rockies, JetBlue will fly three seasonal routes from the Yampa Valley Airport near Colorado’s ski resort of Steamboat Springs. Wintertime service to Boston, Fort Lauderdale and Long Beach will start Dec. 15. Boston and Long Beach get two flights a week while the Fort Lauderdale schedule features Saturday-only service.

The addition of Bozeman will give JetBlue its first presence in Montana. The carrier will offer two flights a week to Long Beach from Dec. 13 through the end of its winter schedule.

Elsewhere, JetBlue will trim its number of daily departures at Long Beach from 34 to around 23. The reductions come after the Long Beach City Council voted in January 2017 against a Customs facility for international flights that JetBlue hoped would allow it to add flights to Mexico. JetBlue will not drop any destinations from Long Beach, but will instead reduce the number of flights on routes it already serves.

TODAY IN THE SKY: First look: JetBlue unveils special 'RetroJet' paint scheme (story continues below)

JetBlue unveils 'RetroJet' paint scheme on one of its Airbus A320s JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft. 01 / 32 JetBlue provided this picture of the new 'RetroJet' livery for one of its Airbus A320 aircraft. 01 / 32

Latin America gets more American

American Airlines, already one of the top U.S. carriers to Mexico and Latin America, is expanding its footprint in the region with six new year-round routes.

The airline’s hub in Miami will get half of those, with four weekly Airbus A319 flights to Georgetown, Guyana, and three to Pereira, Colombia, starting Dec. 20. Flights between Miami and the Argentine city of Cordoba begin April 2, 2019, with American using Boeing 767-300 widebody jets for that route.

From Los Angeles, American will use its Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliners” to launch new non-stop service to Buenos Aires. The thrice-weekly schedule begins Dec. 19.

Also on Dec. 19, American will begin service between Dallas/Fort Worth and Oaxaca, Mexico. Those flights will be flown by American’s regional affiliate Envoy on Embraer E175 jets.

Another route to Mexico comes from American’s Philadelphia hub, which will get daily non-stop service to Mexico City on Airbus A319 jets starting July 5.

All the new flights are now on sale except for those to Cordoba and Georgetown. Cordoba fights are expected to go on sale on May 7. American says sales for the Georgetown are expected "in the next few weeks," pending regulatory approval.

BY THE NUMBERS: The fleet and hubs of American Airlines (story continues below)

The fleet and hubs of American Airlines The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016. 01 / 43 The tail of an American Airlines Boeing 777 peeks out of a hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Oct. 14, 2016. 01 / 43

16-hours non-stop? Air New Zealand adds Chicago

Air New Zealand is coming to Chicago, announcing plans for non-stop service between O’Hare and the carrier's hub in Auckland. Starting Nov. 30, Air New Zealand will offer three flights on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

The service will be one of the longest regularly scheduled airline routes in the world with a distance of 8,184 miles, according to the Great Circle Mapper website. That would rank among the 20 longest regularly schedule flights, according to current data provided by flight data service firm OAG

Auckland is already home to the world’s longest flight, a 9,032-mile non-stop route to Doha flown by Qatar Airways.

Air New Zealand says flight time for its new Chicago-Auckland route will be approximately 15 hours northbound and just over 16 hours southbound.

The new service also grows the relationship between Air New Zealand and its Star Alliance and joint-venture partner United. United operates a hub in Chicago, which will help feed connecting passengers to and from the Auckland flights.

Contributing: Bart Jansen of USA TODAY and Dawn Gilbertson of The Arizona Republic

TODAY IN THE SKY: This 17-hour flight is now the longest in the world

World's 25 longest airline flights - 2017 No. 22: Doha-Dallas Fort Worth (7,916 miles / 12,740 kilometers): Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR/Boeing 777-300ER). Block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes on DFW-bound flight. 01 / 25 No. 22: Doha-Dallas Fort Worth (7,916 miles / 12,740 kilometers): Qatar Airways (Boeing 777-200LR/Boeing 777-300ER). Block time of 16 hours, 15 minutes on DFW-bound flight. 01 / 25

A JetBlue Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in March 2017.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com