The 40th annual International Bar-B-Q Festival takes place in Owensboro, Ky., May 11-12. Expect a Mutton Glutton VIP Party, BBQ Sandwich and Burgoo cooking teams, live music, children's entertainment, and a beer, wine and bourbon bar for adults.

Smoked meat season is back as spring kicks off cookouts and May marks National Barbecue Month.

Celebrate at annual competitions, cook-offs and festivals across the country, from the International Bar-B-Q Festival in Kentucky to the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Tennessee. America's pitmasters, barbecue restaurants, chefs and smoking specialists are ready for taste tests. From ribfests to smokeouts and block parties, there's a barbecue battle or bash for you this spring and summer — and a few with beer or bourbon pairings.

See the photos above for barbecue events and festivals through October, plus some of the best 'que showcased in NYC below.

One weekend a year, Texas flags, smokers and grills take over a few blocks of New York City for the Big Apple Barbecue Block Party.

Festival of the Dark Arts returns to Fort George Brewery in Astoria, Ore., on Feb. 17.

