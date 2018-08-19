Little girls grow up.

But a daddy's daughter remains, it's been said, his little girl.

So maybe that was the sentiment when Alec Baldwin, President Trump's frequent "Saturday Night Live" impersonator, objected to a sexy shot of daughter Ireland on Instagram. This weekend, the 22-year-old model shared a sizzling shot of herself clad in cowboy boots and a black bikini, leaning forward on a motorcycle.

Dad weighs in

Ireland Baldwin captioned the photo, "Stay extra."

The comments that followed were a lot of wows and approvals.

It didn't take long for her 60-year-old father to notice the photo and chime in with a succinct statement of disapproval: "No. Just ... No."

An old controversy

Ireland is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger. The father and daughter addressed an earlier uproar during his 2017 roast. The controversy involved a 2007 leaked tape in which he called his daughter, then 11, a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”

"I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father," Ireland said at the show. "Speaking of pigs. Some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that – because I’m 6-foot-2 and I would kick his (butt).

"The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally. I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again … until I showed him my first tattoo. OK, my second tattoo. I couldn't show him where I got the first one.”

